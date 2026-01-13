XAU NeuralGuard EA
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
XAU NeuralGuard EA is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using a multi-layer analytical engine.
The EA focuses on precision, protection, and adaptability, making it suitable for traders who value disciplined risk control and intelligent trade filtering over aggressive or high-risk methods.
🔍 Core Trading Concept
XAU NeuralGuard EA operates using a Tri-Layer Adaptive Logic, where every trade must pass multiple independent confirmations before execution.
This structure allows the EA to identify emerging micro-trends, volatility shifts, and breakout conditions while avoiding low-quality or unstable market environments.
🧩 Tri-Layer Decision Architecture
🔹 Layer 1 – Momentum Recognition
Identifies directional pressure using:
-
EMA slope strength
-
Candle body dominance
-
Short-term momentum acceleration
This layer detects early trend energy before full expansion.
🔹 Layer 2 – Volatility Mapping
Analyzes market regime through:
-
ATR volatility behavior
-
Bollinger Band compression and expansion
-
Breakout readiness after accumulation
This allows the EA to distinguish between:
-
Ranging markets
-
Trend continuation
-
Volatility breakouts
🔹 Layer 3 – Adaptive Filtration
Filters trades based on:
-
Trading session quality
-
Liquidity and spread stability
-
Volatility spikes and gap detection
-
Optional manual blackout periods
Only high-quality conditions are allowed to reach execution.
⚙ Multi-Strategy Engine
XAU NeuralGuard EA includes two active strategy cores, operating simultaneously:
✅ Trend Core
-
Trades confirmed directional movements
-
Uses EMA alignment with ADX strength filtering
-
Designed for sustained market moves
✅ Breakout Core
-
Activates after volatility compression
-
Trades confirmed expansions beyond key volatility levels
-
Includes false-breakout protection
🔧 Expansion Module (Framework Ready)
-
Reserved for future strategy extensions
-
Disabled by default to ensure stability and transparency
🛡 Strict Risk Discipline
-
❌ No martingale
-
❌ No grid
-
❌ No averaging
-
✔ One position per symbol
-
✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss
Risk is controlled through:
-
ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss
-
Adaptive Take Profit calculation
-
Optional Break-Even and Trailing Stop
-
Margin-safe position sizing
🔁 Auto-Adapting Market Filters
Instead of static rules, XAU NeuralGuard EA adjusts its behavior automatically based on:
-
Current volatility regime
-
Liquidity conditions
-
Active trading sessions
This ensures stable performance across different market phases — from calm accumulation to aggressive breakouts.
⚡ Performance & Stability
-
Lightweight, efficient code
-
Stable on VPS and prop-firm environments
-
ECN-friendly execution
-
Designed for netting accounts (hedging compatible)
⚙ Recommended Trading Setup
-
Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (high-risk)
-
Recommended Deposit: $500+
-
Minimum Leverage: 1:20
-
Broker Type: Any (ECN / low spread recommended)
🎛 Customization & Flexibility
The EA includes adjustable parameters suitable for:
-
Conservative prop-firm trading
-
Balanced long-term trading
-
More aggressive personal accounts
Default settings are optimized for stability and ease of use.
🔍 Transparency & Control
-
Clear logging of trade decisions
-
No hidden or black-box behavior
-
All actions are deterministic and auditable
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk and market conditions can change rapidly.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
🎯 Who Is XAU NeuralGuard EA For?
✔ Traders seeking adaptive and intelligent gold trading
✔ Users who avoid high-risk recovery systems
✔ Prop-firm and ECN traders
✔ Those looking for structured, rule-based automation