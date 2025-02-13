Taurus XAUUSD

Key Features of TAURUS

High-Performance Trading Strategy

TAURUS uses a combination of price action, trend analysis, and volatility-based algorithms to identify the best trading opportunities.

to identify the best trading opportunities. Implements dynamic risk management to protect your account from unexpected market movements.

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on M30 Timeframe

Specifically fine-tuned for Gold trading to take advantage of its high volatility and intraday price swings .

to take advantage of its and . Trades are executed with precision, ensuring optimal entry and exit points.

RAW & ECN Broker Compatibility

Works seamlessly with RAW and ECN accounts , where spreads are lower, and execution speed is faster.

with , where spreads are lower, and execution speed is faster. Minimizes slippage and ensures high-quality order execution.

Advanced Risk & Money Management

Fixed or Auto Lot Sizing : Adjusts lot size based on account balance or predefined risk percentage.

: Adjusts lot size based on account balance or predefined risk percentage. Stop Loss & Take Profit : Uses a strict stop loss (default: 2500 points ) and take profit (default: 2500 points ) to manage risk effectively.

: Uses a (default: ) and (default: 2500 ) to manage risk effectively. Trailing Stop Mechanism: Protects profits by adjusting stop loss dynamically as the price moves in your favor.





Fully Automated & User-Friendly

No manual intervention required—just set it up and let it trade for you.

Works with both MT4 and MT5, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Why Should You Choose TAURUS?

Low Drawdown: Uses intelligent position sizing to minimize risk.

No Martingale or Grid Strategy: No dangerous strategies that can blow accounts.

24/7 Trading: No emotions, no fatigue—TAURUS works tirelessly for you!

Who Can Benefit from TAURUS?

Scalpers & Day Traders : Looking for frequent trade opportunities.

: Looking for frequent trade opportunities. Gold Traders : Who specialize in trading XAUUSD.

: Who specialize in trading XAUUSD. Prop Traders & Fund Managers: Who need a reliable EA with high precision.

How to Get Started with TAURUS

Purchase & Install: Get TAURUS from MQL5 Market.

Attach to MT5 Chart: Set it up on XAUUSD M30.

Set Risk Preferences: Choose lot size.

Start Trading & Profit! Let TAURUS handle the rest.

Final Thoughts

TAURUS is the perfect solution for traders who want a powerful, efficient, and reliable EA to trade XAUUSD. If you're looking for an edge in Gold trading, this EA is for you!

Interested? Contact us today for more details to purchase TAURUS. Let’s trade smarter, not harder!