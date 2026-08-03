Btmm idr

BTMM IDR 

BTMM IDR V3 is a professional discretionary trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines DR/IDR directional range analysis, BTMM market behaviour, Smart Money Concepts, market structure, liquidity zones and session-based analysis in one clean visual system.

The indicator is designed to help traders identify directional bias, important price zones, structure shifts and potential areas of confluence without overcrowding the chart.

Main Features

  • DR and IDR session range analysis

  • Bullish and bearish directional bias

  • BTMM market status

  • IDR buy and sell signal arrows

  • Confluence-based signal arrows

  • Break of Structure identification

  • Change of Character identification

  • Market Structure Shift identification

  • Fair Value Gap zones

  • Bullish and bearish Order Blocks

  • Breaker Blocks

  • Flip Zones

  • Zone mitigation and tap detection

  • Market session awareness

  • Candle countdown timer

  • Open-position pip counter

  • Built-in market and session dashboard

  • Popup, sound and mobile notification options

  • Clean chart mode for reduced visual clutter

Clean Visual Mode

Clean Visual Mode limits the number of zones and historical objects displayed on the chart. Mitigated zones stop extending after they are touched, while older zones can be removed automatically.

This creates a cleaner TradingView-style chart with:

  • Fewer overlapping zones

  • Reduced label congestion

  • Limited active structure levels

  • Subtle display of mitigated areas

  • Optional session fills

  • Optional individual or final confluence signals

Market Structure and Zones

The indicator automatically identifies and displays important Smart Money Concept elements, including:

  • BOS

  • ChOCh

  • MSS

  • Fair Value Gaps

  • Order Blocks

  • Breaker Blocks

  • Flip Zones

  • Mitigated and tapped zones

Bullish and bearish areas use separate colours to make market context easier to interpret.

Dashboard Information

The dashboard provides a compact overview of current market conditions, including:

  • Directional bias

  • BTMM status

  • DR/IDR status

  • Current trading session

  • Signal and confluence information

  • Candle closing countdown

  • Open-position pip movement

Suitable Markets

ATC BTMM IDR V3 can be used on:

  • Forex pairs

  • Gold and other metals

  • Stock market indices

  • Cryptocurrency symbols

  • Synthetic-compatible broker symbols where sufficient price data is available

Performance and signal behaviour may vary depending on the instrument, timeframe, broker pricing and market conditions.

Important Information

ATC BTMM IDR V3 is an indicator only and does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

It is designed as a discretionary analysis and decision-support tool. Signals should not be used without independent analysis, appropriate risk management and testing on a demo account.

The indicator does not guarantee profitable results. Historical signals and market structures do not guarantee future performance.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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