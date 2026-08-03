BTMM IDR

BTMM IDR V3 is a professional discretionary trading indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines DR/IDR directional range analysis, BTMM market behaviour, Smart Money Concepts, market structure, liquidity zones and session-based analysis in one clean visual system.

The indicator is designed to help traders identify directional bias, important price zones, structure shifts and potential areas of confluence without overcrowding the chart.

Main Features

DR and IDR session range analysis

Bullish and bearish directional bias

BTMM market status

IDR buy and sell signal arrows

Confluence-based signal arrows

Break of Structure identification

Change of Character identification

Market Structure Shift identification

Fair Value Gap zones

Bullish and bearish Order Blocks

Breaker Blocks

Flip Zones

Zone mitigation and tap detection

Market session awareness

Candle countdown timer

Open-position pip counter

Built-in market and session dashboard

Popup, sound and mobile notification options

Clean chart mode for reduced visual clutter

Clean Visual Mode

Clean Visual Mode limits the number of zones and historical objects displayed on the chart. Mitigated zones stop extending after they are touched, while older zones can be removed automatically.

This creates a cleaner TradingView-style chart with:

Fewer overlapping zones

Reduced label congestion

Limited active structure levels

Subtle display of mitigated areas

Optional session fills

Optional individual or final confluence signals

Market Structure and Zones

The indicator automatically identifies and displays important Smart Money Concept elements, including:

BOS

ChOCh

MSS

Fair Value Gaps

Order Blocks

Breaker Blocks

Flip Zones

Mitigated and tapped zones

Bullish and bearish areas use separate colours to make market context easier to interpret.

Dashboard Information

The dashboard provides a compact overview of current market conditions, including:

Directional bias

BTMM status

DR/IDR status

Current trading session

Signal and confluence information

Candle closing countdown

Open-position pip movement

Suitable Markets

ATC BTMM IDR V3 can be used on:

Forex pairs

Gold and other metals

Stock market indices

Cryptocurrency symbols

Synthetic-compatible broker symbols where sufficient price data is available

Performance and signal behaviour may vary depending on the instrument, timeframe, broker pricing and market conditions.

Important Information

ATC BTMM IDR V3 is an indicator only and does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

It is designed as a discretionary analysis and decision-support tool. Signals should not be used without independent analysis, appropriate risk management and testing on a demo account.

The indicator does not guarantee profitable results. Historical signals and market structures do not guarantee future performance.