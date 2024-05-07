Introducing the "Alpha Time Trader" Expert Advisor (EA), a versatile and powerful trading tool designed to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the New York trading session. This EA is specially crafted for the EUR/USD currency pair, the most liquid and widely traded pair in the forex market, while also offering compatibility with other major currency pairs.

The hallmark feature of the "Alpha Time Trader" EA is its adjustable time parameters, allowing traders to customize the trading window based on their preferences and market conditions. With this flexibility, users can specify precise entry times, choosing to trade either during the London session or New York session, maximizing opportunities while aligning with personal trading schedules.

Powered by a sophisticated time and price algorithm, the "Alpha Time Trader" EA excels at identifying high-probability trading opportunities during the active hours of the selected timing of a session. By analyzing price action and market dynamics, this EA seeks out optimal entry points with precision and efficiency, enabling traders to capitalize on short-term price movements and profit potential as well as a adjustable dynamic trailing stop loss.

Key Features:

Customizable Time Parameters: Adjust the trading window to suit individual preferences and market conditions, allowing for precise control over entry times. EUR/USD Focus: Primarily designed for trading the EUR/USD pair, with compatibility for other major currency pairs to diversify trading opportunities. Versatile Trading Strategies: Utilize a range of powerful trading strategies tailored to exploit key movements and of accumulation , manipulation and distribution during the preferred session. Dynamic Price Algorithm: Employs a sophisticated algorithm to analyze price action and market dynamics, identifying optimal entry points with accuracy and efficiency. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive and user-friendly interface for easy customization and monitoring of trading activities.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to the forex market, the "Alpha Time Trader" EA offers a powerful solution for trading during one of the most active and influential sessions in the global forex market. With its adjustable time parameters, focus on the EUR/USD pair, and advanced time and price algorithm, this EA provides traders with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of automation with confidence and precision.





INPUT SET OPTIONS AND RECCOMMENDED INPUTS:

LOT SIZE: (1% RISK FOR PROP FIRMS)

STOPLOSS: (380 points)

TAKE PROFIT: (2000 points)

POINTS TO TRAIL: (200 points)

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GMT+2

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ACCUMULATION START: 10

ACCUMULATION END: 16

MANIPULATION START: 16

MANIPULATION END: 19

EXCHANGE RATE: (Account Currency - USD = 1 / ZAR = 18)

OVERSOLD LVL: 30

OVERBOUGHT LVL: 70

MAX TRADES: (2-4 TRADES MAX FOR PROP FIRMS)



