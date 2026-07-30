Bottom Picker Pro MT5

Product Overview
Bottom Picker Pro is a bull/bear wave sub-window indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. By integrating multi-period extreme value algorithms with multiple smoothing techniques, it constructs a highly responsive bull/bear trend line and wave tracking system. This indicator precisely identifies momentum reversals in extremely overbought and oversold zones, providing clear bottom-picking, top-escaping, and trend-pullback signals, helping traders accurately capture wave highs and lows in volatile markets, equipped with comprehensive multi-channel alerts and cooldown filtering mechanisms.
Core Features
Bull/Bear Wave Trend System & Overbought/Oversold Reference Lines The system features 4 core trajectory lines: the purple Bull line and spring green Bear line define medium-to-long-term bull/bear boundaries; the white Wave line and blue Segment line capture short-to-medium-term price fluctuation rhythms. The sub-window uses a fixed 0-100 coordinate system with built-in 80 and 20 horizontal reference lines to define overbought and oversold zones. The MT5 version additionally features area fill display between the Bull line and auxiliary line, making the expansion and contraction of bull/bear power even more intuitive and three-dimensional through color blocks.
Buy Signals
  • Buy Dip: Triggered when the Wave line crosses above the Segment line while below the 20 deep oversold zone, displaying a red upward arrow and "Buy Dip" text. This represents the market has undergone sufficient downward release, bearish momentum is exhausted and a strong rebound begins, serving as a highly practical left-side or early right-side high win-rate entry signal.
  • Minor Dip: Triggered when the fast leading line crosses above the Segment line while below 54, displaying a pink upward arrow and "Minor Dip" text. This represents that in an overall uptrend or ranging market, price has stabilized upward again after a shallow pullback, serving as an excellent trend-following position addition or wave-chasing signal.
Sell & Exit Signals
  • Escape Top: Triggered when the Wave line crosses below the Segment line while above the 80 deep overbought zone, displaying a yellow downward arrow and "Escape Top" text. This represents bullish momentum is extremely overextended and the trend is about to peak and reverse, serving as a clear take-profit, long position liquidation, or reverse short-selling top-escaping signal.
  • High Zone: Triggered when the short-cycle fast line crosses above the Wave line, with the Wave line above the 80 overbought zone and higher than the Segment line, displaying white "High Zone" text. This represents short-term price sprint is extremely fierce and faces pullback risk at any time, alerting long position holders to raise vigilance, tighten stop-losses, or prepare for partial position reduction.
Practical Application
In ranging markets or wave trading, Buy Dip and Escape Top are core trading signals. When price falls below 20 and Buy Dip appears, long positions can be decisively established; when price rises above 80 and Escape Top appears, positions should be firmly closed or shorted.
In clear one-sided trends, focus on the Minor Dip signal. After a bullish trend is established, every time price pulls back to the mid-zone (below 54) and triggers Minor Dip, it represents an excellent trend-following entry or position addition opportunity. If the High Zone alert appears in the sub-window, blind chasing is not recommended; wait for a pullback.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: The system has built-in strict signal cooldown mechanisms. Buy Dip Cooldown defaults to 10 bars, Escape Top Cooldown defaults to 5, and Minor Dip Cooldown defaults to 14, effectively avoiding frequent repeated signals in extreme one-sided trends. Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal lookback range.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false crossover signals caused by severe intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Buy Dip, Escape Top, High Zone, and Minor Dip.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as wave signals on larger timeframes are more stable and accurate than on smaller timeframes.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with main chart support/resistance lines or trend indicators to filter counter-trend signals. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Bottom Picker Pro perfectly integrates complex multi-period extreme value smoothing algorithms with wave tracking logic. It is not only a visually clear sub-window analysis tool but also a practical wave trading system with strict crossover confirmation, signal cooldown filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own wave trading rules.

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