Headging cc





🔹 Expert Advisor Description

Market Safe Trend EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade Forex and Gold markets using a simple and robust trend-following strategy.

The EA is developed with strict compliance to MQL5 Market rules and is optimized to pass Automatic Validation without errors.

This Expert Advisor works on netting accounts, automatically adapts trading volume based on available margin, and applies broker-safe risk controls to ensure stable operation across different symbols and account sizes.

🔹 Trading Strategy

The EA uses a moving average crossover method to identify market trends:

Buy trades are opened when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA.

Sell trades are opened when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA.

To avoid overtrading and market noise, all trade decisions are executed only on the opening of a new bar.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

Automatic lot size adjustment based on free margin

No fixed or aggressive lot sizing

Trades are skipped if margin is insufficient

Built-in protection against invalid volume and insufficient funds

This makes the EA suitable even for small test balances used during MQL5 validation.

🔹 Trade Management

Initial Stop Loss applied to every trade

Safe trailing stop mechanism

Broker-aware stop level and freeze level handling

No excessive order modification (anti-spam protection)

All trade modifications are performed only when valid and allowed by broker conditions.

🔹 Safety & Compatibility

Fully compatible with netting accounts

Works on any Forex symbol and Gold (XAUUSD)

Designed to operate on any timeframe

No martingale, no grid, no hedging

No dangerous recovery or averaging techniques

🔹 Recommended Settings

Symbol: Any Forex pair or XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 or higher (recommended)

Account type: Netting

Initial deposit: Any (EA adapts lot size automatically)

🔹 Important Notes

Results depend on market conditions and broker settings

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account

🔹 Summary

Market Safe Trend EA is a clean, stable, and validation-safe Expert Advisor built for traders who value simplicity, risk control, and long-term usability.

It is an excellent choice for users looking for a reliable trend-following EA that complies fully with MQL5 Market requirements.