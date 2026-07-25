Supper Trend

Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter)

A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer.

Overview

Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions, because reversal signals get whipsawed back and forth.

This EA addresses that with a two-layer architecture:

  1. Trend Mode — enters on Supertrend (ATR-based) reversal signals, faithfully reproducing the original non-repainting TradingView indicator.

  2. Sideway Mode — when the system detects a ranging market (via a 3-layer filter), the EA automatically switches to a scalping approach using RSI + Williams %R with ATR-based dynamic SL/TP, instead of standing idle or continuing to take losing trend trades.

On top of that, the EA can optionally integrate an AI layer (Grok) as a final confirmation step before entering a trade — the AI can analyze extra context (ADX, CHOP, RSI, W%R, account state) and decide EXECUTE/CANCEL, and can even split the position into multiple Market/Limit/Stop orders across different price zones.

How It Works

1. Market Regime Detection — 3-Layer Filter

Layer

Tool

Condition that triggers Sideway

Layer 1a

ADX

ADX below threshold (default 22) → trend too weak

Layer 1b

Choppiness Index (CHOP)

CHOP above threshold (default 60) → market is "choppy", no clear direction

Layer 3

Consecutive loss counter

Consecutive losing trades ≥ threshold → force the system into a safer mode

If any one of these three conditions is true, the EA treats the market as Sideway.

2. Trend Mode

When conditions qualify as trending, the EA enters on the original Supertrend reversal signal (up/dn flip based on ATR), with options for:

  • Fixed lot size or lot sized by account risk % (based on Balance or Equity).

  • An optional Recovery system: increases lot size by a multiplier or a fixed addition after a losing trade, capped by a maximum risk % to limit damage, and automatically resets to the base lot once the account recovers.

3. Sideway Mode (Scalping)

When the market is ranging, the EA switches to a different logic entirely: it watches for overbought/oversold zones using RSI and Williams %R and takes short-term mean-reversion trades, with SL/TP calculated dynamically from ATR — adapting to the actual volatility at that moment instead of a fixed point value.

4. Optional AI Layer

If enabled, every signal (whether from Trend or Sideway mode) is sent along with technical context to the Grok API for confirmation before execution, or canceled if the AI assesses the risk as too high.

Illustrative Backtest Results

⚠️ Important note: These are backtest results on historical data (99% History Quality, 3,300 bars, starting deposit of 1,000), shown purely to illustrate how the system behaves, NOT a promise of future profit. You should re-run your own backtest on your symbol/timeframe/broker before considering live use.

Metric

Value

Total Net Profit

+16,629.99

Profit Factor

3.65

Recovery Factor

4.14

Sharpe Ratio

3.87

Total Trades

70 (140 deals)

Win rate Long / Short

45.71% / 40.00%

Winning / Losing trades (overall)

42.86% / 57.14%

Average win / Average loss

+763.12 / −156.60

Balance Drawdown Max

1,448.62 (8.64%)

Equity Drawdown Max

4,012.93 (35.44%)

Worth noting: the win rate is only ~43%, yet the system is still profitable because the average winning trade is roughly 5x the average losing trade — a classic "let winners run, cut losses fast" trend-following profile. That said, relative Equity Drawdown (35.44%) is significantly higher than relative Balance Drawdown (16.13%), indicating there were periods of fairly deep floating drawdown before recovery. This is something to weigh carefully against your own risk tolerance before using larger lot sizes.

Parameter Guide

Supertrend Configuration

Parameter

Default

Meaning

InpATRPeriod

10

ATR period used by Supertrend

InpMultiplier

3.0

ATR multiplier — increase to reduce noise, decrease for more sensitivity

InpUseBuiltinATR

true

true = standard (Wilder) ATR; false = self-calculated SMA(True Range)

InpTimeframe

PERIOD_CURRENT

Timeframe used to compute Supertrend

Lot & Risk Management (Trend Mode)

Parameter

Meaning

InpLotMode

FIXED (fixed lot) or RISK (sized by account %)

InpLotSize

Fixed lot size, used when FIXED is selected

InpRiskPercent

Risk % per trade, used when RISK is selected

InpRiskBase

Calculate risk % based on Balance or Equity

Recovery System (optional, disabled by default)

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseRecovery

Enable/disable lot recovery after a loss

InpRecoveryTrigger

Trigger only on SL hit, or on any losing trade

InpRecoveryMode

Increase lot by a multiplier, or by a fixed addition

InpRecoveryMultiplier / InpRecoveryAddLot

The step size for each increase

InpMaxRiskPercent

Maximum risk % cap — prevents lot size from growing indefinitely

⚠️ Recovery is a Martingale-style mechanism — it always carries elevated risk even with a cap in place. Only enable it if you fully understand the mechanism and have tested it thoroughly.

3-Layer Sideway Filter

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseADXFilter, InpADXPeriod, InpADXThreshold

Filter by ADX trend strength

InpUseChopFilter, InpChopPeriod, InpChopThreshold

Filter by Choppiness Index

InpUseLossCountFilter, InpMaxConsecutiveLosses

Force safe mode after a losing streak

Sideway Trading (Scalping)

Parameter

Meaning

InpEnableSidewayTrade

Fully enable/disable trading during Sideway regime

InpSidewayLotMode, InpSidewayCustomLot

Lot size used specifically for scalping trades (recommended smaller than Trend mode)

InpRSIPeriod, InpRSIOversold, InpRSIOverbought

Overbought/oversold zones based on RSI

InpWPRPeriod, InpWPROversold, InpWPROverbought

Overbought/oversold zones based on Williams %R

ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseDynamicSLTP

Enable SL/TP calculated from ATR instead of a fixed point value

InpDynamicSL_ATRMult, InpDynamicTP_ATRMult

ATR multiplier for SL and TP

AI Grok Integration (optional)

Parameter

Meaning

InpUseAI

Enable/disable the AI confirmation layer

InpAIApiKey, InpAIUrl, InpAIModel

API connection details

InpAITimeout

Maximum response wait time (ms)

InpAIFallbackOnFail

If the AI call fails/times out, still enter the trade based on the original signal

Note: the AI layer uses a synchronous WebRequest call, so it does not work inside Strategy Tester — it only runs when the EA is attached to a live/demo chart. You must whitelist the API URL under Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest.

General Settings

Parameter

Meaning

InpMagicNumber

Identifier for this EA's trades

InpSlippage

Maximum allowed slippage (points)

InpStopLossPts, InpTakeProfitPts

Fixed SL/TP (points), only used when Dynamic SL/TP is disabled

InpReverseOnSignal

Automatically close the opposite position on a reversal signal

InpOneTradePerBar

Only process a signal once per new bar (recommended: keep true)

Quick Setup Guide

  1. Backtest before going live — use Strategy Tester in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode to reflect realistic spread/slippage.

  2. Start simple: disable InpUseRecovery and InpUseAI first, and run only the core Trend + Sideway logic to understand its behavior.

  3. Lot configuration: beginners should use LOT_MODE_FIXED with a small lot; only switch to LOT_MODE_RISK once you understand the risk % that fits your own tolerance (0.5–1% per trade is a reasonable starting point).

  4. Check SL/TP: if using a fixed InpStopLossPts, make sure the value is larger than your broker's minimum "Stops Level" requirement to avoid rejected orders.

  5. If enabling AI: whitelist the correct API URL in your MT5 settings, and always keep InpAIFallbackOnFail = true so signals aren't missed if the API call fails.

  6. Forward test on a Demo account for at least a few weeks before considering a live account, especially if using InpUseRecovery.

Strengths

  • Not just another plain trend-following EA — it switches between two distinct trading modes based on actual market conditions, addressing part of the classic "loses money in sideways markets" weakness of a pure Supertrend system.

  • The 3-layer filter (ADX + CHOP + consecutive-loss counter) helps reduce noisy signals without relying on complex secondary indicators.

  • SL/TP can be calculated dynamically from ATR — adapting to market volatility instead of using a fixed point value.

  • Flexible lot management (fixed or risk %), with the option to extend further using AI as an additional filtering layer.

  • Extensive parameters allow deep customization per symbol/timeframe.

Weaknesses / Things to Keep in Mind

  • Many parameters means more tuning time for each specific symbol/broker/timeframe; there is no single setting that works for every market.

  • The Recovery system is fundamentally Martingale-style — even with a maximum risk cap, it can still amplify losses if an unusually long losing streak occurs.

  • The AI layer cannot be backtested (a limitation of WebRequest in Strategy Tester) — it can only be evaluated through actual Demo/Live runs, and adds API cost plus processing latency.

  • The sample backtest above only covers 70 trades over a relatively short history — longer-term data and real forward testing are needed to properly assess long-term stability.

  • Relative Equity Drawdown in the backtest (35.44%) is notably higher than relative Balance Drawdown (16.13%) — be prepared, both mentally and in terms of capital, for periods of deep floating drawdown.

Risk Disclosure

Automated Forex/Gold trading carries the risk of capital loss. Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Please review the mechanics carefully, make sure you understand how the system works, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.



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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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3 (2)
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Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
X AI Gold
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5, The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market cha
FREE
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Экспертный анализ Профессиональный обзор После тщательного анализа исходного кода Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 оценивается как профессионально созданный Экспертный Советник (Expert Advisor) с надежной архитектурой кода и научно обоснованной торговой логикой. Выдающиеся сильные стороны Интеллектуальная система обнаружения паттернов Использует алгоритм Swing Point для идентификации точек разворота (P1, P2, P3). Рассчитывает коэффициенты Фибоначчи (0.3
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Утилиты
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
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