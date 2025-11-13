Gol D Roger V1

🤖 Gol D Roger V1: The Gold Trend Hunter

The Gol D Roger V1 is a highly developed trading algorithm (EA) specifically designed for the dynamics and high volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD). Its core principle is the combination of patience in selecting the entry point and aggressive profit-taking on running trades.

🗺️ The Strategy: Precision Through Pullbacks

The EA is a classic trend follower, but it avoids the risky act of buying at the peak. Instead, it utilizes short-term corrections (pullbacks) within the overarching trend to find an optimal entry point.

  • Trend Identification: The main trend is reliably determined using two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

  • Entry Timing: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals a short-term oversold or overbought situation (Pullback or Dip), which narrows down the search area for the entry.

  • Logic: Buy on dips within an uptrend; Sell on peaks within a downtrend.

🧩 Cluster Trading: Diversification of Positions

A central feature of the algorithm is the integrated Batch Trading Logic, which broadly distributes the risk.

  • Avoidance of Single Bets: Instead of opening just one large position, the EA places a Cluster (Batch) of several individual positions simultaneously upon receiving a valid signal.

  • Advantage: This ensures improved risk distribution and maximizes the potential to profit optimally from strong, sustained trend movements.

🛡️ Aggressive Profit Management

The Gol D Roger V1 deliberately foregoes rigid Take Profit targets in order not to artificially limit the potential of the trend. The focus is on maximum trend exploitation.

  • Capital Protection (Stop Loss): The capital is secured by a percentage Stop Loss, calculated relative to the entry price.

  • Profit Securing & Breakeven: As soon as a position becomes profitable, a multi-stage Trailing Stop is immediately activated. This first trails the Stop Loss to Breakeven (plus a buffer).

  • Trend Exploitation: Subsequently, the Trailing Stop aggressively follows the price to "squeeze" as much profit as possible out of the movement before a market reversal occurs.

📝 Important Note on Application

The standard settings of the EA are specifically optimized for the symbol XAUUSD+ (Gold) on the 12H Chart.

A comprehensive backtest and a test on a demo account are urgently required before deployment in live trading.


