MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell

This is the automatic realization of multi single and open position EA, welcome to use. It has passed many historical data tests before it was put on the shelves. The following is EA's principle of multiple orders and closing positions:

1. Through the golden fork generated by the two moving averages, multiple orders can be automatically bought. The cycles of the two moving averages can be set by themselves. The default value of the small cycle moving average is 5, and the default value of the large cycle moving average is 20.

2. By comparing the opening price and closing price of the K-line chart, we can judge whether it is a declining K-line chart. If there are three descending K-line charts (three crows) in a row, EA will automatically close all multiple orders.

3. Users can set the purchase quantity when opening EA. If it is not set, it will be 0.1 by default. It is strongly recommended to set this parameter according to their own capital situation, so as to prevent excessive investment proportion in the case of small capital.

4. You can also set the time period in which the moving average runs. If you don't set it, the default is 1 minute chart, which is the setting value of ultra short line. If you are a long-term investor, it is recommended to change this value.