MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell

4
  • Experts
  • Wei Xin Hong
    Wei Xin Hong

    Wei Xin Hong

    4.5 (2)
    I am a programmer with rich development experience, and I am currently developing automatic transaction EA, scripts or indicators of MT4 or MT5.
    I very much hope that you can contact me if you have development needs, I will provide very professional consulting and development services.
    1 product 4 comments
  • Version: 1.0

This is the automatic realization of multi single and open position EA, welcome to use. It has passed many historical data tests before it was put on the shelves. The following is EA's principle of multiple orders and closing positions:

1. Through the golden fork generated by the two moving averages, multiple orders can be automatically bought. The cycles of the two moving averages can be set by themselves. The default value of the small cycle moving average is 5, and the default value of the large cycle moving average is 20.

2. By comparing the opening price and closing price of the K-line chart, we can judge whether it is a declining K-line chart. If there are three descending K-line charts (three crows) in a row, EA will automatically close all multiple orders.

3. Users can set the purchase quantity when opening EA. If it is not set, it will be 0.1 by default. It is strongly recommended to set this parameter according to their own capital situation, so as to prevent excessive investment proportion in the case of small capital.

4. You can also set the time period in which the moving average runs. If you don't set it, the default is 1 minute chart, which is the setting value of ultra short line. If you are a long-term investor, it is recommended to change this value.

Reviews 2
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:29 
 

Good job.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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javaai
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javaai 2025.05.08 00:46 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.23 10:29 
 

Good job.

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