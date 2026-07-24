Session Breakout Executor MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.24
- Активации: 5
Session Breakout Executor is a deterministic MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for executing a defined session-range breakout workflow with OCO pending orders. The strategy, risk gates and lifecycle states are visible in a professional dashboard, while automatic entry is disabled by default.
MAIN FEATURES
• Configurable session range construction
• Guarded manual arming before order placement
• Broker-aware pending-order validation
• OCO sibling cancellation after one side activates
• Spread, permission and session safety checks
• Break-even management and ATR-based trailing
• One-time partial exit
• Persistent lifecycle and recovery state
• Multi-page monitoring, risk and audit dashboard
This EA automates the execution of a rules-based breakout plan; it does not guarantee that breakouts will succeed or that trading will be profitable. Backtest and demo-test the selected symbol, timeframe and settings before live use. Trading involves risk, and broker conditions can materially affect execution and results.