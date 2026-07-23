Trade Dashboard G2

KEY FEATURES

1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop)

  • Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point.

  • Visual Risk/Reward Zones: Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry.

  • Real-Time Adjustments: Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly.

2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator

  • Know your exact  projected loss in USD and  expected profit in USD before sending the order to the broker.

  • Displays the real-time  Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Ratio (e.g., 1 : 2.50).

  • Calculates exact contract specifications and point values based on your lot size.

3. Volatility-Adaptive Targets (ATR Mode)

  • Choose between  Fixed Points or  ATR-based (Average True Range) targets.

  • In ATR Mode, your SL and TP adapt automatically to current market volatility—widening when volatile and tightening during quiet sessions.

4. Automated Multi-Stage Trade Protection

Once your trade is active, the automation engine manages your risk on every tick:

  • Smart Break-Even (BE): Moves SL to protect the entry (open price + spread + minor buffer) when the price reaches 50% of the distance to TP1. Secures full BE when TP1 is hit.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Once past TP1, the EA trails the remaining position smoothly, maintaining a trailing stop buffer equal to  30% of the remaining distance to TP2.

5. On-Chart Statistics & Session Analytics

  • Track your live session performance directly on the panel.

  • Displays Win/Loss counters, session-closed profit/loss, and floating profit/loss for the current symbol.

🛠️ HOW TO USE

  1. Set your Lot Size and target mode (Fixed or ATR) on the dashboard.

  2. Click a Pending Order Button (e.g., Buy Limit).

  3. Click anywhere on the chart to set your entry level.

  4. Drag the visual lines to align with your setup.

  5. Review the calculated risk on the panel and click  CONFIRM to place the order.

📋 INPUT PARAMETERS

  • InpATRPeriod: Period for the ATR volatility calculation.

  • InpATR_Mult: Multiplier for ATR-based Stop Loss.

  • InpUseBE: Turn ON/OFF the multi-stage Break-Even logic.

  • InpUseTrailing1: Turn ON/OFF the advanced trailing stop logic.

💡 Why Choose G2 Trade Manager Pro?

  • Reduces Calculation Errors: Visual planning prevents lot sizing mistakes.

  • Disciplined Trade Preparation: Seeing your actual monetary risk beforehand helps curb emotional decisions.

  • Clutter-Free Chart: Easily minimize or hide the preview section when it is not needed.

Take control of your execution and manage your capital objectively. Download the demo to test the interactive features.

When marketing this tool on the MQL5 Market, focus on  discipline, psychology, and workflow efficiency rather than promising guaranteed returns:

  1. Objective Risk Management: It helps traders eliminate emotional calculations during fast-moving markets. Showing the exact USD risk before clicking "Confirm" encourages strict trading discipline.

  2. Clear Spatial Awareness: The transparent risk/reward zones on the chart provide instant visual feedback on whether a target is structurally realistic relative to the stop loss.

  3. Hands-Free Multi-Stage Protection: The transition from initial SL to partial break-even, and eventually to a dynamic 30% remaining-distance trailing stop, is a premium feature rarely found in basic trade managers.

  4. Volatility-Adaptive Targeting (ATR): Professionals prefer ATR-based targets because they automatically widen during high volatility and tighten during quiet market phases, helping to avoid premature stop-outs.

  5. Sleek, Collapsible UI: The preview section can be minimized or closed entirely, keeping the chart clean and free of visual clutter.


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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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