SmartTrader Pip Value Display

SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size?

Why the textbook answer is often wrong

"$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contract specifications, not a textbook average.

What it shows

  • An editable Lot Size box directly on the chart - click it, type a number, press Enter
  • Pip Value - what one pip is worth in your account currency, at that lot size
  • Point Value - the same, for one point

Both are calculated from your broker's actual tick value and tick size (SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE / SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE), not an assumption. Pip vs. point is also detected automatically from the symbol's digit count - 5 and 3-digit ("fractional pip") brokers use 1 pip = 10 points, 4 and 2-digit brokers use 1 pip = 1 point - so you don't have to remember which convention your broker uses.

What it doesn't do

No signals, no scoring, no trade recommendations. It's a calculation utility, not an analysis tool - pairs naturally with SmartTrader Position Calculator if you want the lot-size math to go with it.

From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.

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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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