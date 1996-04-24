View Trade Status
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator will help you have a better visualization of the status of your open trades. You can see profits or losses in USD or %, as well as a total of all trades and the percentage of profit or loss according to your account size. You can change the font size and color. I hope you find it useful and it makes monitoring your trades easier. This indicator adjusts to the size of your screen and will be positioned in the bottom right corner of your screen for better convenience.