FX Stewards EA Signal Alert

🚀 FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert (v4.00) – The Ultimate Hybrid Signal System (Heritage Edition)

Harness the power of cutting-edge quantitative research with FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert, a professional-grade hybrid indicator that intelligently combines multiple technical, volume, and price-action elements to deliver tiered BUY/SELL trade alerts—filtered for accuracy, scored for conviction, and visually optimized for real-time decision-making.

✅ Key Features:

AI-Style Confidence Scoring System Scores each bar using RSI/OBV divergence, volume spikes, engulfing patterns, force index spikes, and support/resistance levels Categorizes signals into: 🟢 Low Risk (≥ 70%) 🟡 Medium Risk (60–69.9%) 🔴 High Risk (50–59.9%) ⚪ Too Weak (< 50%) — filtered unless structurally supported

Trade Structure Filtering Buy only at wave troughs Sell only at wave crests Re-entry signals intelligently fire at trend continuation zones

Dynamic Visual Panels Always-on chart panel showing: Signal type (BUY/SELL/ReBUY/ReSELL) Score, SL, TP, Risk:Reward ratio Recommended lot size based on your account balance and risk profile Toggle visibility on demand

SL/TP Line Drawing SL/TP levels drawn only on active or valid signals No visual clutter — only actionable signals are displayed

Breakout Detection Instant alerts when price breaks above resistance or below support zones Zones auto-adjust and render dynamically as the market evolves

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Ready Use with H1, H4, D1 filters to confirm alignment across higher frames

Supports up to 5 concurrent signal slots (FS_1 to FS_5) Each trade tracked with individual SL/TP, lot size, RR Built-in logic prevents signal spamming or simultaneous opposing trades

Trade Management Assistant Suggests breakeven and trailing stop levels Risk-managed lot size auto-calculated using pip SL and account balance

Export-ready for Machine Learning Signals can be logged in .csv format for training custom ML models



🧠 Under the Hood:

Uses advanced ATR-based dynamic SL/TP

MA cross logic with confidence boost filtering

Optional filters: RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, OBV, Force Index

Engulfing + Divergence + Volume = Momentum-Weighted Entry Logic

Re-entry and continuation logic for trend riders

💼 Perfect For:

Retail traders seeking professional-grade alerts

Quantitative and discretionary traders who value signal structure

Signal providers who want to deliver visually appealing, data-backed entries(Telegram bot ready)

🔒 Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. FX STEWARDS™ tools are designed to assist your decision-making—not replace it. Always apply proper risk management.

