FX Stewards EA Signal Alert
- Indicators
- Siviwe Qagana
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 2 July 2025
- Activations: 5
🚀 FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert (v4.00) – The Ultimate Hybrid Signal System (Heritage Edition)
Built for traders. Engineered for precision. Designed to dominate.
Harness the power of cutting-edge quantitative research with FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert, a professional-grade hybrid indicator that intelligently combines multiple technical, volume, and price-action elements to deliver tiered BUY/SELL trade alerts—filtered for accuracy, scored for conviction, and visually optimized for real-time decision-making.
✅ Key Features:
-
AI-Style Confidence Scoring System
-
Scores each bar using RSI/OBV divergence, volume spikes, engulfing patterns, force index spikes, and support/resistance levels
-
Categorizes signals into:
-
🟢 Low Risk (≥ 70%)
-
🟡 Medium Risk (60–69.9%)
-
🔴 High Risk (50–59.9%)
-
⚪ Too Weak (< 50%) — filtered unless structurally supported
-
-
-
Trade Structure Filtering
-
Buy only at wave troughs
-
Sell only at wave crests
-
Re-entry signals intelligently fire at trend continuation zones
-
-
Dynamic Visual Panels
-
Always-on chart panel showing:
-
Signal type (BUY/SELL/ReBUY/ReSELL)
-
Score, SL, TP, Risk:Reward ratio
-
Recommended lot size based on your account balance and risk profile
-
-
Toggle visibility on demand
-
-
SL/TP Line Drawing
-
SL/TP levels drawn only on active or valid signals
-
No visual clutter — only actionable signals are displayed
-
-
Breakout Detection
-
Instant alerts when price breaks above resistance or below support zones
-
Zones auto-adjust and render dynamically as the market evolves
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Ready
-
Use with H1, H4, D1 filters to confirm alignment across higher frames
-
-
Supports up to 5 concurrent signal slots (FS_1 to FS_5)
-
Each trade tracked with individual SL/TP, lot size, RR
-
Built-in logic prevents signal spamming or simultaneous opposing trades
-
-
Trade Management Assistant
-
Suggests breakeven and trailing stop levels
-
Risk-managed lot size auto-calculated using pip SL and account balance
-
-
Export-ready for Machine Learning
-
Signals can be logged in .csv format for training custom ML models
-
🧠 Under the Hood:
-
Uses advanced ATR-based dynamic SL/TP
-
MA cross logic with confidence boost filtering
-
Optional filters: RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, OBV, Force Index
-
Engulfing + Divergence + Volume = Momentum-Weighted Entry Logic
-
Re-entry and continuation logic for trend riders
💼 Perfect For:
-
Retail traders seeking professional-grade alerts
-
Quantitative and discretionary traders who value signal structure
-
Signal providers who want to deliver visually appealing, data-backed entries(Telegram bot ready)
🔒 Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. FX STEWARDS™ tools are designed to assist your decision-making—not replace it. Always apply proper risk management.
Ready to power up your charts?
🔥 Download FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert v4.00 and transform analysis into confident action.