FX Stewards EA Signal Alert

🚀 FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert (v4.00) – The Ultimate Hybrid Signal System (Heritage Edition)

Built for traders. Engineered for precision. Designed to dominate.

Harness the power of cutting-edge quantitative research with FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert, a professional-grade hybrid indicator that intelligently combines multiple technical, volume, and price-action elements to deliver tiered BUY/SELL trade alerts—filtered for accuracy, scored for conviction, and visually optimized for real-time decision-making.

✅ Key Features:

  • AI-Style Confidence Scoring System

    • Scores each bar using RSI/OBV divergence, volume spikes, engulfing patterns, force index spikes, and support/resistance levels

    • Categorizes signals into:

      • 🟢 Low Risk (≥ 70%)

      • 🟡 Medium Risk (60–69.9%)

      • 🔴 High Risk (50–59.9%)

      • Too Weak (< 50%) — filtered unless structurally supported

  • Trade Structure Filtering

    • Buy only at wave troughs

    • Sell only at wave crests

    • Re-entry signals intelligently fire at trend continuation zones

  • Dynamic Visual Panels

    • Always-on chart panel showing:

      • Signal type (BUY/SELL/ReBUY/ReSELL)

      • Score, SL, TP, Risk:Reward ratio

      • Recommended lot size based on your account balance and risk profile

    • Toggle visibility on demand

  • SL/TP Line Drawing

    • SL/TP levels drawn only on active or valid signals

    • No visual clutter — only actionable signals are displayed

  • Breakout Detection

    • Instant alerts when price breaks above resistance or below support zones

    • Zones auto-adjust and render dynamically as the market evolves

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Ready

    • Use with H1, H4, D1 filters to confirm alignment across higher frames

  • Supports up to 5 concurrent signal slots (FS_1 to FS_5)

    • Each trade tracked with individual SL/TP, lot size, RR

    • Built-in logic prevents signal spamming or simultaneous opposing trades

  • Trade Management Assistant

    • Suggests breakeven and trailing stop levels

    • Risk-managed lot size auto-calculated using pip SL and account balance

  • Export-ready for Machine Learning

    • Signals can be logged in .csv format for training custom ML models

🧠 Under the Hood:

  • Uses advanced ATR-based dynamic SL/TP

  • MA cross logic with confidence boost filtering

  • Optional filters: RSI, Stochastic, Williams %R, OBV, Force Index

  • Engulfing + Divergence + Volume = Momentum-Weighted Entry Logic

  • Re-entry and continuation logic for trend riders

💼 Perfect For:

  • Retail traders seeking professional-grade alerts

  • Quantitative and discretionary traders who value signal structure

  • Signal providers who want to deliver visually appealing, data-backed entries(Telegram bot ready)

🔒 Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk. FX STEWARDS™ tools are designed to assist your decision-making—not replace it. Always apply proper risk management.

Ready to power up your charts?
🔥 Download FX STEWARDS™ Trading Signals Alert v4.00 and transform analysis into confident action.


More from author
Fx Stewards EA Signal Alert Financials
Siviwe Qagana
Indicators
FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert - Financials v4.00 (Heritage Edition) (Fundamental + Technical Edition) Built for precision. Powered by data. Driven by market context. FX STEWARDS Trading Signals Alert - Financials is an elite hybrid indicator that combines the power of technical signals, structural wave logic, and real-time fundamental news filtering to deliver highly selective, risk-scored BUY/SELL signals on your chart. Whether you're a discretionary trader or a quant-driven analyst, t
