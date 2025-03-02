MUNNA Aurion – Free Edition





MUNNA Aurion Free Edition is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who want a simple, reliable, and rule-based trading experience on XAUUSD (Gold). This version is designed to help traders learn, evaluate strategies, and experience the MUNNA Aurion trading system without any cost.





The primary objective of this Free Edition is to provide a stable and beginner-friendly trading solution while introducing the core philosophy behind the MUNNA Aurion ecosystem. The Expert Advisor focuses on clean execution, configurable parameters, and responsible risk management instead of unrealistic promises.





Product Objectives

• Provide a free and stable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

• Support disciplined trading on XAUUSD.

• Offer a simple interface that is easy to configure.

• Allow traders to evaluate the trading logic before upgrading to the PRO version.

• Maintain high execution quality with low system resource usage.





Target Users

• Beginner traders

• Intermediate traders

• Gold (XAUUSD) traders

• Demo account users

• Traders following strict risk management rules

• Traders evaluating Expert Advisors before purchasing premium products





Supported Instrument

• XAUUSD (Gold)





Platform

• MetaTrader 5





Main Features

• Simple installation

• User-friendly interface

• Adjustable Lot Size

• Adjustable Stop Loss

• Adjustable Take Profit

• Magic Number support

• Spread protection

• Stable order execution

• Lightweight design

• Optimized performance

• Fast execution

• Clean trading workflow





Free Version Limitations

• Advanced automation features are not included.

• Advanced risk modules are reserved for the PRO version.

• Premium trading filters are disabled.

• Professional management tools are available only in the PRO edition.





Performance Goals

• Stable execution

• Low CPU usage

• Low memory usage

• Reliable operation during extended trading sessions

• Consistent user experience





Recommended Usage

• Test on a Demo Account before Live trading.

• Use conservative risk settings.

• Monitor market conditions before enabling automated trading.

• Adjust settings according to your own trading plan.





Risk Management

Proper risk management is essential. Users should select appropriate lot sizes, stop-loss values, and account risk according to their own trading strategy. No trading system can eliminate market risk.





Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant financial risk. Market conditions can change rapidly and losses are possible. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, successful funded evaluations, or specific trading performance. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions.





Brand

MUNNA





Product

Aurion





Edition

Free





Future Upgrade

Users who require advanced automation, professional risk management, enhanced filters, and additional trading tools can upgrade to MUNNA Aurion PRO when available.





Thank you for choosing MUNNA Aurion Free Edition.