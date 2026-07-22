MunnaVenusXAUUSD

MQL5 Market Professional Description

MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition

Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.

This free educational version allows traders to study, test, and understand automated basket-based trading in a controlled environment using demo accounts and the MT5 Strategy Tester.

The Expert Advisor combines configurable grid management, intelligent basket control, flexible entry methods, and multiple built-in safety features to provide a complete learning experience for algorithmic trading enthusiasts.

Key Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

Fully automated trading

Configurable Grid Basket Management

Optional linear or multiplier lot progression

Basket Take Profit system

Maximum Basket Loss protection

Equity Protection

High-impact USD News Filter

Trading Session Filter

Maximum Spread Filter

Candle Momentum Entry Mode

EMA Crossover Entry Mode

One Basket at a Time logic

On-chart Dashboard

Magic Number support

Fully customizable input parameters

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor opens the first position based on the selected entry method.

If the market moves against the current basket by the configured Grid Step, the EA automatically opens an additional position using the configured lot progression.

The entire basket is managed as a single position group.

Once the combined floating profit reaches the configured Basket Take Profit target, all positions are closed automatically.

Built-in Safety Features

To help users study responsible automated trading, the EA includes several configurable protection mechanisms:

Maximum Basket Loss

Equity Floor Protection

Spread Filter

Session Filter

High Impact USD News Filter

Optional Close-All Safety Function

These settings can be adjusted according to the user's preferred testing environment.

Entry Modes

Candle Momentum

Opens BUY positions after bullish candles and SELL positions after bearish candles.

EMA Crossover

Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA crossover signals to determine trade direction.

Recommended Usage

MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Demo Account

Strategy Tester

Educational Research

Backtesting

Parameter Optimization

Free Demo Edition

This product is provided free of charge for educational purposes.

Its objective is to help traders learn Expert Advisors, understand automated trading concepts, perform backtesting, and experiment with different parameter configurations.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test automated trading systems on a demo account before considering live deployment.

The developer makes no guarantee of profit or future trading performance.

Developer: MUNNA AI

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product: MUNNA Venus XAUUSD – Free Demo Edition