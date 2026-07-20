Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO
- Experts
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Md EttizaProfessional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) trading systems. I develop reliable Expert Advisors and trading tools focused on risk management, automation, and consistent performance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The EA is designed around a disciplined EMA50 Bounce Strategy, combining trend-following logic with confirmation filters and advanced risk management. Instead of entering trades randomly, it waits for high-probability opportunities where price interacts with the EMA50 dynamic support or resistance level before executing an order.
The primary objective of this Expert Advisor is to provide consistent trading with controlled drawdown while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.Strategy Overview
The trading logic is based on the principle that strong trends frequently retrace back to the EMA50 before continuing in the original direction.
The EA continuously analyzes market structure and only opens positions after all required trading conditions are satisfied.
The strategy is suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and rule-based automated trading system rather than aggressive high-frequency trading.Main Features
• Professional EMA50 Bounce Strategy
• Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
• Trend-following entry logic
• Automatic Buy and Sell execution
• ATR-based Dynamic Stop Loss
• ATR-based Dynamic Take Profit
• Intelligent Trade Management
• Risk Percentage Money Management
• Fixed Lot Option
• Trailing Stop Support
• Break-even Protection
• Spread Filter
• Trading Session Filter
• Volatility Filter
• Fully Automated Trading
• Optimized for MetaTrader 5Risk Management
Capital protection is one of the main priorities of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.
The EA includes advanced money management features that help traders control risk during different market conditions.
Available protection includes:
• Risk Percentage
• Fixed Lot
• Stop Loss
• Take Profit
• Trailing Stop
• Break-even
• Maximum Open Positions
• Trading Session ControlRecommended Settings
Symbol
XAUUSD
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Timeframe
M15
Execution
ECN / Raw Spread Broker Recommended
Leverage
1:100 or Higher
Minimum Deposit
1000 USD RecommendedBacktest Performance
The strategy has been tested using 100% Real Tick data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
Backtest Highlights:
• Initial Deposit: $10,000
• Net Profit: $1,864.74
• Profit Factor: 1.50
• Recovery Factor: 3.64
• Sharpe Ratio: 4.56
• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 4.82%
• Total Trades: 137
These results demonstrate a balance between profitability and controlled risk under the tested conditions.Advantages
✔ Designed specifically for Gold trading
✔ Rule-based automated execution
✔ Disciplined trend-following strategy
✔ Controlled risk management
✔ Easy to configure
✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5Important Information
No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits.
Trading in financial markets involves risk, and historical performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and select risk settings appropriate for your account size.Version
Version 1.00
Initial public release of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.