Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The EA is designed around a disciplined EMA50 Bounce Strategy, combining trend-following logic with confirmation filters and advanced risk management. Instead of entering trades randomly, it waits for high-probability opportunities where price interacts with the EMA50 dynamic support or resistance level before executing an order.

The primary objective of this Expert Advisor is to provide consistent trading with controlled drawdown while avoiding unnecessary market exposure.

Strategy Overview

The trading logic is based on the principle that strong trends frequently retrace back to the EMA50 before continuing in the original direction.

The EA continuously analyzes market structure and only opens positions after all required trading conditions are satisfied.

The strategy is suitable for traders looking for a disciplined and rule-based automated trading system rather than aggressive high-frequency trading.

Main Features

• Professional EMA50 Bounce Strategy

• Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

• Trend-following entry logic

• Automatic Buy and Sell execution

• ATR-based Dynamic Stop Loss

• ATR-based Dynamic Take Profit

• Intelligent Trade Management

• Risk Percentage Money Management

• Fixed Lot Option

• Trailing Stop Support

• Break-even Protection

• Spread Filter

• Trading Session Filter

• Volatility Filter

• Fully Automated Trading

• Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the main priorities of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.

The EA includes advanced money management features that help traders control risk during different market conditions.

Available protection includes:

• Risk Percentage

• Fixed Lot

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Trailing Stop

• Break-even

• Maximum Open Positions

• Trading Session Control

Recommended Settings

Symbol

XAUUSD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Timeframe

M15

Execution

ECN / Raw Spread Broker Recommended

Leverage

1:100 or Higher

Minimum Deposit

1000 USD Recommended

Backtest Performance

The strategy has been tested using 100% Real Tick data in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Backtest Highlights:

• Initial Deposit: $10,000

• Net Profit: $1,864.74

• Profit Factor: 1.50

• Recovery Factor: 3.64

• Sharpe Ratio: 4.56

• Maximum Equity Drawdown: 4.82%

• Total Trades: 137

These results demonstrate a balance between profitability and controlled risk under the tested conditions.

Advantages

✔ Designed specifically for Gold trading

✔ Rule-based automated execution

✔ Disciplined trend-following strategy

✔ Controlled risk management

✔ Easy to configure

✔ Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Important Information

No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits.

Trading in financial markets involves risk, and historical performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account and select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

Version

Version 1.00

Initial public release of Munna EMA50 Bounce PRO.


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