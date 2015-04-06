KingCat - Gold Trading System

Designed for XAUUSD

【10-Year Backtest · M15 Data · $3,000 Start · No Trend Filter】

2015-2025, M15, XAUUSD, Initial $3,000, Final $21,853





Are you troubled by the lack of a stable strategy?

Hesitant to trade due to fear of market volatility?

Don't fight a dynamic market with static strategies.





KingCat employs a multi-dynamic hedging mechanism that automatically adjusts to market rhythms.

It doesn't predict the market; it responds to it.

Validated by ten years of M15 historical data (2015-2025) in the gold market,

Without using any trend filters, relying solely on its own mechanism to navigate the market.





Why does KingCat dare to face volatility?





Because it was born for volatility.

Traditional grid strategies lose control during strong trends.

Conventional hedging strategies become inefficient in ranging markets.

KingCat's multi-dynamic hedging system makes them complement each other:

When trends emerge, the hedging mechanism absorbs the impact;

During consolidation, the grid system accumulates profits.





Ten-year backtest, starting with $3,000,

No trend filters, no market avoidance,

Surviving Brexit, US elections, pandemic shocks, geopolitical conflicts,

Maximum drawdown consistently under 30%.





This is not prediction. This is historical validation.





Test Data (2015-2025, XAUUSD, M15)

Initial Capital: $3,000

Net Profit: $18,853

Final Equity: $21,853

Total Trades: 6,661

Win Rate: 62.59%

Max Drawdown: 27%





Core Mechanisms

• Multi-Dynamic Hedging: Not simple grids, not ordinary hedging

• Adaptive Volatility Processing: The more turbulent the market, the calmer the response

• Four Position Modes: Double, Fibonacci, Linear, Custom





Specifications

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold only)

• Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 and above

• Minimum Capital: $5,000+





Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Forex trading involves high risk

Test on demo before live trading