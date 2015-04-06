KingCat

KingCat - Gold Trading System
Designed for XAUUSD
【10-Year Backtest · M15 Data · $3,000 Start · No Trend Filter】
2015-2025, M15, XAUUSD, Initial $3,000, Final $21,853

Are you troubled by the lack of a stable strategy?
Hesitant to trade due to fear of market volatility?
Don't fight a dynamic market with static strategies.

KingCat employs a multi-dynamic hedging mechanism that automatically adjusts to market rhythms.
It doesn't predict the market; it responds to it.
Validated by ten years of M15 historical data (2015-2025) in the gold market,
Without using any trend filters, relying solely on its own mechanism to navigate the market.

Why does KingCat dare to face volatility?

Because it was born for volatility.
Traditional grid strategies lose control during strong trends.
Conventional hedging strategies become inefficient in ranging markets.
KingCat's multi-dynamic hedging system makes them complement each other:
When trends emerge, the hedging mechanism absorbs the impact;
During consolidation, the grid system accumulates profits.

Ten-year backtest, starting with $3,000,
No trend filters, no market avoidance,
Surviving Brexit, US elections, pandemic shocks, geopolitical conflicts,
Maximum drawdown consistently under 30%.

This is not prediction. This is historical validation.

Test Data (2015-2025, XAUUSD, M15)
Initial Capital: $3,000
Net Profit: $18,853
Final Equity: $21,853
Total Trades: 6,661
Win Rate: 62.59%
Max Drawdown: 27%

Core Mechanisms
• Multi-Dynamic Hedging: Not simple grids, not ordinary hedging
• Adaptive Volatility Processing: The more turbulent the market, the calmer the response
• Four Position Modes: Double, Fibonacci, Linear, Custom

Specifications
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold only)
• Timeframe: M1,M5,M15 and above
• Minimum Capital: $5,000+

Risk Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Forex trading involves high risk
Test on demo before live trading
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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