Vegas Tunnel EA MT5

【Vegas Tunnel】Classic EMA Channel Trading System

Designed for Trend Following | Simple · Clear · No Over-Optimization

Are you struggling to find a trading system with clear logic and no over-optimization?

Many EAs on the market come with dozens of parameters, heavily over-fitted to historical data, yet perform poorly in live markets.

Vegas Tunnel does only one thing: identify the trend and follow it.

Using the classic five-layer EMA channel arrangement (12/144/169/576/676), enter when short-term EMAs cross above/below the long-term EMA cluster in sequence, and exit when the trend shows signs of exhaustion.

No prediction. Just follow.

Why is Vegas Tunnel perfect for today's gold market?

Gold markets since 2025 have been characterized by high volatility and clear trends.

Traditional mean-reversion strategies hit stop-losses frequently, while complex hedging EAs often lose control during extreme moves.

Vegas Tunnel's logic is simple enough: when the trend comes, follow it; when the trend fades, step out.

No complex parameter dependencies, no strict requirements for specific spreads or brokers. Whether you use an ECN, STP, or standard account, it runs smoothly and consistently.

Minimal requirements for brokers and spreads — the more volatile the market, the better it performs.

Why does Vegas Tunnel stand out?

Because its logic is simple enough that it cannot be over-fitted.

Many EAs add excessive filters and complex algorithms just to make backtests look good, only to collapse in real market conditions.

Vegas Tunnel takes the opposite approach: use only EMA alignment to determine trend direction, enter only when a trend is confirmed, and exit decisively when the trend reverses.

Backtested on 2025-2026 data with no trend filters and no parameter optimization — relying solely on the channel's natural filtering ability.

Backtest Results

Metric Value Test Period 2025-2026 Timeframe M5 Initial Deposit $600 Final Equity $23,377 Total Net Profit +$22,777 Gross Profit $70,838 Gross Loss -$48,060 Profit Factor 1.47 Recovery Factor 2.36 Total Trades 554 trades Max Consecutive Wins 3 trades ($2,333) Largest Winning Trade $6,578

Core Mechanisms

• Five-Layer EMA Channel: 12 > 144 > 169 > 576 > 676 confirms bullish; reverse confirms bearish

• Dual EMA Exit Logic: Closes position when MA12 diverges from 144/169, effectively locking in profits

• One Trade Per Bar: Prevents redundant entries and reduces slippage impact

• Built-in Risk Management: Lot normalization, margin check, maximum position limit

• Low Barrier to Entry: No special broker or spread requirements — runs on standard accounts

Specifications

Item Recommendation Preferred Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframes M5, M15, M30 Minimum Deposit $600 ($1,000+ recommended) Leverage 1:100 or higher Broker Requirements No special requirements — standard accounts work fine Spread Requirements No special requirements — adapts to various spread environments

Risk Disclosure

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss.

It is strongly recommended to fully test on a demo account before going live.