Vegas Tunnel EA MT5

【Vegas Tunnel】Classic EMA Channel Trading System

Designed for Trend Following | Simple · Clear · No Over-Optimization

Are you struggling to find a trading system with clear logic and no over-optimization?

Many EAs on the market come with dozens of parameters, heavily over-fitted to historical data, yet perform poorly in live markets.

Vegas Tunnel does only one thing: identify the trend and follow it.

Using the classic five-layer EMA channel arrangement (12/144/169/576/676), enter when short-term EMAs cross above/below the long-term EMA cluster in sequence, and exit when the trend shows signs of exhaustion.

No prediction. Just follow.

Why is Vegas Tunnel perfect for today's gold market?

Gold markets since 2025 have been characterized by high volatility and clear trends.

Traditional mean-reversion strategies hit stop-losses frequently, while complex hedging EAs often lose control during extreme moves.

Vegas Tunnel's logic is simple enough: when the trend comes, follow it; when the trend fades, step out.

No complex parameter dependencies, no strict requirements for specific spreads or brokers. Whether you use an ECN, STP, or standard account, it runs smoothly and consistently.

Minimal requirements for brokers and spreads — the more volatile the market, the better it performs.

Why does Vegas Tunnel stand out?

Because its logic is simple enough that it cannot be over-fitted.

Many EAs add excessive filters and complex algorithms just to make backtests look good, only to collapse in real market conditions.

Vegas Tunnel takes the opposite approach: use only EMA alignment to determine trend direction, enter only when a trend is confirmed, and exit decisively when the trend reverses.

Backtested on 2025-2026 data with no trend filters and no parameter optimization — relying solely on the channel's natural filtering ability.

Backtest Results

Metric Value
Test Period 2025-2026
Timeframe M5
Initial Deposit $600
Final Equity $23,377
Total Net Profit +$22,777
Gross Profit $70,838
Gross Loss -$48,060
Profit Factor 1.47
Recovery Factor 2.36
Total Trades 554 trades
Max Consecutive Wins 3 trades ($2,333)
Largest Winning Trade $6,578

Core Mechanisms

• Five-Layer EMA Channel: 12 > 144 > 169 > 576 > 676 confirms bullish; reverse confirms bearish

• Dual EMA Exit Logic: Closes position when MA12 diverges from 144/169, effectively locking in profits

• One Trade Per Bar: Prevents redundant entries and reduces slippage impact

• Built-in Risk Management: Lot normalization, margin check, maximum position limit

• Low Barrier to Entry: No special broker or spread requirements — runs on standard accounts

Specifications

Item Recommendation
Preferred Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes M5, M15, M30
Minimum Deposit $600 ($1,000+ recommended)
Leverage 1:100 or higher
Broker Requirements No special requirements — standard accounts work fine
Spread Requirements No special requirements — adapts to various spread environments

Risk Disclosure

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss.

It is strongly recommended to fully test on a demo account before going live.


Recommended products
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Limited-Time Promotion  Price will go back to 199 at end of the week. Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Aureus Gold Fibo Master M15
Mustaqim Hidayatulloh
Experts
Product Overview Aureus Gold Fibo Master is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines the timeless power of Fibonacci Retracement levels with modern volatility filtering to capture high-probability reversals and trend continuations. Designed for consistent growth, it focuses on capital preservation through strict risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders who prioritize stability over reckles
Swing Bear
Shamil Mamalov
Experts
Swing Bear   is an Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD   pullback trading. It uses: H1   for trend context (EMA/ATR) M15   for entry timing (channel return + RSI confirmation) The EA opens trades after price exits the EMA/ATR channel and returns back inside, with RSI used as an additional filter. Risk Control Fixed lot or Auto lot (percent of balance) Stop Loss / Take Profit in points Trailing stop Free margin check before order placement Cooldown between entries Optional close on opposite signal Filte
Realza Grid Scalper Pro Mt5
Ricardo Rene Realza Ylarraga
Experts
REALZA GOLD GRID PRO MT5   Automate your XAUUSD (GOLD) trading with precision, power, and professional strategy Realza Gold Grid Pro MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want consistent performance in the gold market (XAUUSD), using an advanced Grid strategy + intelligent position management. This robot works fully automated, analyzing the market in real time, executing multiple strategic trades, and managing basket closures to maximize profits.   WHAT DOES THIS ROBOT DO?   A
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
PriceEdge AI Prop Firm
Sukhvinder Singh
Experts
PriceEdge AI — Prop Firm   5-Layer Price Action AI · No Grid · No Martingale · Prop Firm Safe   FULL DESCRIPTION PriceEdge AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a five-layer signal confirmation engine. Every trade requires agreement across all five independent analysis layers before execution. If any single layer disagrees, no trade is placed. This conservative approach produces fewer tra
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
JAGI22 EA is a powerful gold trading
Umer Shahzad
Experts
JAGI22 EA — Professional XAUUSD Grid Execution System Overview JAGI22 EA is a professional dual-side stop grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy is built around controlled execution, fixed stop loss protection, break-even automation, and intelligent trailing management instead of dangerous martingale recovery systems. The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop structures to capture strong directional movement while maintaining controlled exposure and predefined
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
ScorpionGrid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Experts
Multi-currency grid Expert Advisor, in most cases it receives quite accurate entries. If an entry is not accurate enough, the positions are managed using an elaborate martingale strategy. Work on real account:  http://tiny.cc/nkaqmz Entries are performed using the signals of RSI and Stochastic indicators, in the overbought/oversold areas, plus additional entry conditions based on a proprietary algorithm. Recommended timeframe - М15. Input parameters SetName - name of the current settings file Ma
XD FlashScalp EA
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
Experts
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Brahmastra Gold AI MT5
Manish Shrivastav
Experts
Brahmastra AI Gold – Smart FVG & Order Block Sniper EA for MT5 Brahmastra AI Gold is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines smart price action logic with advanced automation to deliver precise entries, controlled risk, and stable performance in fast-moving gold markets. This EA is built for traders who want accuracy, discipline, and automation instead of random trading. Smart AI-based Gold trading EA using FVG & Order Block strategy
Grid Scalp Destroyer
Arno Olivier
Experts
Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA Advanced Envelope Grid Scalper EA is a fully automated, high-precision algorithmic trading system designed for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility, breakout momentum, and mean-reversion retracements. Built on a sophisticated multi-stage entry framework, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines the structural power of the Envelopes Indicator with dynamic volume management to safely navigate both trending and ranging market conditions. Core Trading St
Markella
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
2 (1)
Experts
Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
Anora
Seda Terekyan
Experts
Anora   is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system auto
Auto sl tp settings MT5
Kaijun Wang
Experts
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
KingCat
Chao Yu Yun
Experts
KingCat - Gold Trading System Designed for XAUUSD https://youtu.be/hACmoZ5mdvg 【10-Year Backtest · M15 Data · $3,000 Start · No Trend Filter】 2015-2025, M15, XAUUSD, Initial $3,000, Final $21,853 Are you troubled by the lack of a stable strategy? Hesitant to trade due to fear of market volatility? Don't fight a dynamic market with static strategies. KingCat employs a multi-dynamic hedging mechanism that automatically adjusts to market rhythms. It doesn't predict the market; it responds to it.
Volatility Channel Indicator X
Chao Yu Yun
Indicators
Trend Channel Indicator Version:   1.01 Overview: The Trend Channel Indicator is a multi-layered channel system based on a moving average. It dynamically calculates the maximum deviation between price and the MA, generating multiple channel lines to help traders identify trend strength, support/resistance levels, and potential overbought/oversold zones. Key Features: Base MA:   Customizable period moving average (default 260, supports SMA/EMA/etc.) as the trend center Channel Layers:   Divides
Vegas Tunnel EA
Chao Yu Yun
Experts
【Vegas Tunnel】Classic EMA Channel Trading System Designed for Trend Following | Simple · Clear · No Over-Optimization Are you struggling to find a trading system with clear logic and no over-optimization? Many EAs on the market come with dozens of parameters, heavily over-fitted to historical data, yet perform poorly in live markets. Vegas Tunnel does only one thing: identify the trend and follow it. Using the classic five-layer EMA channel arrangement (12/144/169/576/676), enter when short-ter
KingCat MT5
Chao Yu Yun
Experts
KingCat - Gold Trading System Designed for XAUUSD https://youtu.be/hACmoZ5mdvg 【10-Year Backtest · M15 Data · $3,000 Start · No Trend Filter】 2015-2025, M15, XAUUSD, Initial $3,000, Final $21,853 Are you troubled by the lack of a stable strategy? Hesitant to trade due to fear of market volatility? Don't fight a dynamic market with static strategies. KingCat employs a multi-dynamic hedging mechanism that automatically adjusts to market rhythms. It doesn't predict the market; it responds to it.
Volatility Channel Indicator X TM5
Chao Yu Yun
Indicators
Trend Channel Indicator Version:   1.01 Overview: The Trend Channel Indicator is a multi-layered channel system based on a moving average. It dynamically calculates the maximum deviation between price and the MA, generating multiple channel lines to help traders identify trend strength, support/resistance levels, and potential overbought/oversold zones. Key Features: Base MA:   Customizable period moving average (default 260, supports SMA/EMA/etc.) as the trend center Channel Layers:   Divides
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review