ATS Gold Command is an all-in-one decision-support indicator for XAUUSD. It was built with a simple philosophy: only include tools whose rules survived systematic backtesting and walk-forward validation on two years of Gold data. Everything works on closed bars only - no repainting, no signal that appears and then disappears.

WHAT YOU GET - 5 MODULES IN ONE PANEL

1. SESSION EDGE WINDOWS (A/B/C badge)

The indicator grades the trading day for Gold. Window A = London hours on M15. Window B = New York hours on M5. C = everything else: observation time. One glance tells you whether this is a moment to look for trades or to stand aside.

2. CONFIRMED BREAKOUT ENGINE (the core)

Donchian-channel breakouts confirmed at bar close, filtered by a 50-period EMA so you only trade with the trend. Two independent multi-timeframe engines run in parallel (London/M15 and New York/M5) whatever chart you attach it to. Every signal comes complete: entry price, swing-based stop-loss with ATR buffer, and take-profit at a fixed R multiple. All parameters ship with the values selected by walk-forward testing.

3. FIBONACCI PRO

The swing is detected automatically on H1 and confirmed with 8 bars per side, so it never repaints. Retracement zones 23.6 / 38.2 / 50 / 61.8 / 78.6 are drawn as bands with the 50-61.8 golden zone highlighted, and 78.6 acts as the invalidation level. Alerts fire on the long side of bullish impulses only - that asymmetry comes directly from our test results on Gold.

4. CONTEXT LEVELS

Previous day High / Low / Close, the Asian range box, session VWAP and ICT killzones - the liquidity map drawn automatically, without verdicts or clutter.

5. RISK-BASED SIZE CALCULATOR

Lot size computed from your balance, your risk percent and the real stop distance of the current signal (or your own draggable SL line). If the risk does not even cover the minimum lot, the panel honestly says "n/d" instead of pushing you into an oversized trade.

QUICK START

- Attach to a XAUUSD chart (M15 recommended). Times are server-time and configurable.

- Only consider trades when the badge shows A or B.

- Take breakout signals as they come - they are already trend-filtered. Entry, SL and TP are on the panel.

- Size every trade from the LOTS row. Stop-loss goes into the ticket at entry.

- Golden-zone longs only on bullish impulses, and only with a confirmation candle.

KEY INPUTS (all configurable)

- London / New York window hours (server time)

- Donchian period, EMA trend filter, swing SL bars, ATR buffer, R multiple

- Fibonacci timeframe and confirmation bars

- Risk percent per trade, spread warning threshold

- Alert filter: window A only / A+B / all

DETAILS

- Signals only: this indicator never opens orders.

- Draggable ATS dashboard, dark / light / auto theme.

- Popup and push notifications.

- Works on any chart timeframe; the engines are multi-timeframe internally.

IMPORTANT

This tool provides analytical information and decision support. It is not investment advice, and no indicator can guarantee results: markets change, and past behaviour of tested rules does not guarantee their future behaviour. Trade responsibly, with a stop-loss and position sizing you can afford.

Andy Trading Solutions - v1.0