Asset Trend Profiler MT5

Asset Trend Profiler MT5 is a historical market structure analyzer for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders, strategy testers and Expert Advisor developers.

Before building, optimizing or testing a trading robot, it is important to understand the historical behavior of the selected symbol. Some markets are more suitable for trend-following systems, others behave better with mean-reversion or range-based models, and some symbols require additional filters before any strategy should be tested.

This tool analyzes historical price data directly from MetaTrader 5 and generates a clear market classification for the selected symbol.

Main features:

- Historical return analysis.
- Monthly statistics.
- Yearly statistics.
- ATR calculation.
- ADX calculation.
- TrendScore calculation.
- Market profile classification.
- Strategy candidate classification.
- Risk level estimation.
- Maximum historical price drawdown analysis.
- Multi-timeframe comparison.
- Visual panel on the chart.
- Simplified MARKET_READY_REPORT.
- Complete FULL_REPORT.
- CSV exports.
- User guide.
- Validation guide.

The tool can classify the market as:

- Trend Bot Candidate.
- High Risk Trend Bot Candidate.
- Mean Reversion Candidate.
- Range / Volatility Candidate.
- Needs Filters.
- Avoid - Weak Data.

Asset Trend Profiler MT5 does not open trades, does not close trades, does not modify positions and does not send buy or sell signals.

Its purpose is to help users analyze historical market structure before spending time testing strategies on unsuitable symbols.

This tool does not predict future results and does not guarantee profitability. It is designed to support market research, symbol selection, strategy selection and Expert Advisor development.


Where to find the reports:


After the test finishes, the reports are automatically saved in:


%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ATP_RESULTS


Generated files:


- MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt

- FULL_REPORT.txt

- USER_GUIDE.txt

- VALIDATION_GUIDE.txt

- MANIFEST.txt

- summary.csv

- monthly.csv

- yearly.csv

- timeframes.csv


Open MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt first for the simplified result.

Use FULL_REPORT.txt and CSV files for deeper technical analysis.

How to use:


1. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

2. Select Asset Trend Profiler MT5.

3. Select the symbol you want to analyze.

4. Select the historical test period.

5. Set the analysis timeframe in InpTimeframe.

6. Run the test.

7. When the test finishes, review the visual panel on the chart.

8. Open MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt first.

9. Use FULL_REPORT.txt and CSV files for deeper technical analysis.

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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