Asset Trend Profiler MT5 is a historical market structure analyzer for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders, strategy testers and Expert Advisor developers.





Before building, optimizing or testing a trading robot, it is important to understand the historical behavior of the selected symbol. Some markets are more suitable for trend-following systems, others behave better with mean-reversion or range-based models, and some symbols require additional filters before any strategy should be tested.





This tool analyzes historical price data directly from MetaTrader 5 and generates a clear market classification for the selected symbol.





Main features:





- Historical return analysis.

- Monthly statistics.

- Yearly statistics.

- ATR calculation.

- ADX calculation.

- TrendScore calculation.

- Market profile classification.

- Strategy candidate classification.

- Risk level estimation.

- Maximum historical price drawdown analysis.

- Multi-timeframe comparison.

- Visual panel on the chart.

- Simplified MARKET_READY_REPORT.

- Complete FULL_REPORT.

- CSV exports.

- User guide.

- Validation guide.





The tool can classify the market as:





- Trend Bot Candidate.

- High Risk Trend Bot Candidate.

- Mean Reversion Candidate.

- Range / Volatility Candidate.

- Needs Filters.

- Avoid - Weak Data.





Asset Trend Profiler MT5 does not open trades, does not close trades, does not modify positions and does not send buy or sell signals.





Its purpose is to help users analyze historical market structure before spending time testing strategies on unsuitable symbols.



