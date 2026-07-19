Asset Trend Profiler MT5

Asset Trend Profiler MT5 is a historical market structure analyzer for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders, strategy testers and Expert Advisor developers.

Before building, optimizing or testing a trading robot, it is important to understand the historical behavior of the selected symbol. Some markets are more suitable for trend-following systems, others behave better with mean-reversion or range-based models, and some symbols require additional filters before any strategy should be tested.

This tool analyzes historical price data directly from MetaTrader 5 and generates a clear market classification for the selected symbol.

Main features:

- Historical return analysis.
- Monthly statistics.
- Yearly statistics.
- ATR calculation.
- ADX calculation.
- TrendScore calculation.
- Market profile classification.
- Strategy candidate classification.
- Risk level estimation.
- Maximum historical price drawdown analysis.
- Multi-timeframe comparison.
- Visual panel on the chart.
- Simplified MARKET_READY_REPORT.
- Complete FULL_REPORT.
- CSV exports.
- User guide.
- Validation guide.

The tool can classify the market as:

- Trend Bot Candidate.
- High Risk Trend Bot Candidate.
- Mean Reversion Candidate.
- Range / Volatility Candidate.
- Needs Filters.
- Avoid - Weak Data.

Asset Trend Profiler MT5 does not open trades, does not close trades, does not modify positions and does not send buy or sell signals.

Its purpose is to help users analyze historical market structure before spending time testing strategies on unsuitable symbols.

This tool does not predict future results and does not guarantee profitability. It is designed to support market research, symbol selection, strategy selection and Expert Advisor development.


Where to find the reports:


After the test finishes, the reports are automatically saved in:


%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\ATP_RESULTS


Generated files:


- MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt

- FULL_REPORT.txt

- USER_GUIDE.txt

- VALIDATION_GUIDE.txt

- MANIFEST.txt

- summary.csv

- monthly.csv

- yearly.csv

- timeframes.csv


Open MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt first for the simplified result.

Use FULL_REPORT.txt and CSV files for deeper technical analysis.

How to use:


1. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

2. Select Asset Trend Profiler MT5.

3. Select the symbol you want to analyze.

4. Select the historical test period.

5. Set the analysis timeframe in InpTimeframe.

6. Run the test.

7. When the test finishes, review the visual panel on the chart.

8. Open MARKET_READY_REPORT.txt first.

9. Use FULL_REPORT.txt and CSV files for deeper technical analysis.

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Lukas Roth
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Утилиты
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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5 (8)
Утилиты
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5 (7)
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4.78 (23)
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4.61 (18)
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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