POWStrikeETH is the evolution of a proven quant‑grade breakout‑truth engine, rebuilt and optimized specifically for the Ethereum (ETHUSD) market. Derived from the original core architecture, POWStrike integrates enhanced volatility‑adaptive logic, ETH‑specific micro‑structure calibration, and refined trap‑detection algorithms that outperform any conventional retail indicator.

Ethereum’s unique liquidity behavior, regime transitions, and breakout patterns required a dedicated optimization layer — and POWStrikeETH delivers exactly that. It reads ETH’s structural shifts with surgical precision, filters out false breakouts, and locks onto high‑probability moves with institutional‑grade accuracy.

While engineered for Ethereum, POWStrike maintains full compatibility with Forex majors, metals, indices, and crypto, adapting instantly to each symbol’s volatility signature.

POWStrikeETH is currently offered at a reduced validation‑phase price to allow early traders to test and review its performance.