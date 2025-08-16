Bitcoin Manager
- Utilities
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Marius Ovidiu SunzuianaQuant developer focused exclusively on gold‑market algorithmic trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.