Aurex Fibo Scalper

Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points.

Key Features:

  • Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients.
  • Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).
  • Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals.
  • Trading Panel: Integrated dashboard showing targets, SL, and risk metrics.
  • Push Notifications: Instant mobile alerts to execute pending or market orders.

Primary Inputs:

  • TrendFilterMode: Switch between daily close, EMA, or XU-MA synergy mode.
  • UseMinRangeFilter: Enable daily ATR check to avoid trading during holidays/low-volatility days.
  • AlertsSound: Turn sound on/off and select custom sound files.
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