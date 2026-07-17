XAU Tectonic Quake

XAUUSD Tectonic Quake AI  Tectonic Spread Analyzer - The only EA that predicts price action by analyzing raw spread compression. 

XAUUSD Tectonic Quake AI is an extremely advanced algorithmic trading system built specifically to exploit the raw, underlying "magma" of the market: The Spread. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Tectonic Quake AI monitors the microscopic expansion and compression of the Bid/Ask spread in real-time. When the spread compresses abnormally while price is still, it indicates a massive buildup of institutional pressure (Magma). When it violently erupts, the EA instantly captures the directional momentum.

Powered by the **Ghost Protocol V4** (Hidden SL/TP) and the impenetrable **Aegis Shield** (Daily Drawdown Protection), this system operates undetected by broker manipulation, utilizing a **Zero-Stop Entry Engine** to ensure pristine trade execution without interference, and scales dynamically to maximize yield.

=== WHY XAUUSD Tectonic Quake AI? ===
1. **Tectonic Spread Analyzer:** Real-time monitoring of spread compression and expansion. We trade the cause, not the effect.
2. **Zero-Stop Entry Engine:** Executes trades flawlessly even in highly volatile market conditions by initializing with hidden virtual levels.
3. **Ghost Protocol V4:** Protects your stop loss from stop hunts by keeping them completely invisible to the broker.
4. **Aegis Shield:** A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker that instantly halts all trading if a specific loss threshold is reached, ensuring your account never blows up in a single day.
5. **Titan Risk Manager:** Calculates the absolutely safest lot size based on your current equity and margin availability, perfectly scaling up as you win.
6. **Prop Firm Ready:** Built explicitly to pass Prop Firm challenges by rigorously managing max daily DD limits.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
We have stress-tested this EA on XAUUSD (Gold) over the past years with incredible accuracy.
- **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold)
- **Timeframe:** M1 (Holographic Matrix decodes higher timeframes automatically)
- **Minimum Deposit:** $100 (Micro) or $1,000 (Standard)
- **Leverage:** 1:100 or higher
- **Broker:** Any ECN broker with low spreads (e.g. IC Markets, XM Ultra Low)

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
We have embedded 4 God-Tier Presets directly into the EA. Simply select them from the drop-down menu!

1. **[SETUP 1] Aggressive Strike (High Yield)**
   - Designed for high volatility, maximizing entries on hyper-sensitive structural signals.
   - Requires only 20% compression and 20% widening to trigger.
   - Max Daily DD Shield: 15.0%

2. **[SETUP 2] Balanced Core (Recommended)**
   - The perfect balance between safety and growth. Optimized structural dominance.
   - Requires 40% compression and 50% widening to trigger.
   - Max Daily DD Shield: 5.0%

3. **[SETUP 3] Conservative Shield (Safe Mode)**
   - For Prop Firms and large capital. High probability bias required.
   - Requires 60% compression and 100% widening to trigger.
   - Max Daily DD Shield: 2.5%

4. **[SETUP 4] Micro 100$**
   - Specifically adjusted for micro volatility on accounts under $200.
   - Max Daily DD Shield: 20.0%

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open your MT5 Terminal.
2. Attach `XAUUSD_Tectonic_Quake_AI.ex5` to an **M1 XAUUSD chart**.
3. In the "Inputs" tab, select your preferred `ENUM_GOD_TIER_PRESET`.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. You will see the beautiful HUD dashboard appear on the top left. Leave the PC running or use a VPS!

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- **InpPresetMode**: Choose between Aggressive, Balanced, Conservative, or Micro 100$.
- **InpBaseLot**: Your base lot size (Auto-adjusted by Titan Risk Manager if needed).
- **InpSpreadSMA**: Lookback period for average spread calculation.
- **InpTakeProfit**: Virtual Take Profit in points.
- **InpStopLoss**: Virtual Stop Loss in points.
- **InpTrailingStop**: Points required to trigger the Ghost Trailing Stop.
- **InpMaxDailyDD**: Percentage of account balance to trigger the Aegis Shield.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The EA uses Virtual SL/TP. You will NOT see the SL/TP lines on your broker's chart, but the EA is actively managing them in the background.
- Ensure your MT5 stays online 24/5 or use a VPS for uninterrupted spread monitoring.
- Do not manually interfere with trades unless you use the FORCE BUY / FORCE SELL buttons on the EA's HUD.
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