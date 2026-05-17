Gold Hunter Institutional - The Ultimate Smart Money Scalper

Gold Hunter Institutional is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Unlike standard retail bots, this Expert Advisor (EA) is based on Institutional Liquidity Sweeps and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), identifying areas where big banks and market makers hunt for stop losses.

Key Features:

Liquidity Hunter Logic: The EA identifies short-term liquidity pools (Previous Highs/Lows) and enters trades when a "Sweep and Rejection" pattern is confirmed.

Dynamic Risk Management: It features an intelligent lot-sizing system that automatically scales based on your account balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $100).

Advanced Exit Strategy: Equipped with Trailing Stop and Break-Even functions to lock in profits and protect your capital during high volatility.

Spread Filter: Prevents trading during news or periods of low liquidity when spreads are too wide.

Daily Drawdown Protection: Includes a hard-stop loss on daily equity to ensure long-term sustainability.

Backtest Results (As seen in screenshots):

Profit Factor: 4.38 (Exceptional efficiency).

Recovery Factor: Over 660 (Extremely fast recovery from losses).

Win Rate: ~75% (Highly consistent performance).

Minimal Drawdown: Engineered to keep equity curves smooth even in volatile gold markets.

Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: Optimized for M1 (Entry) with M5/M15 analysis.

Broker: ECN accounts with low spreads are highly recommended.

Minimum Balance: $100.

VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 optimal performance.

Setup & Inputs:

The EA comes with user-friendly inputs. You can customize the Lookback Period for liquidity, set your Max Spread, and define your Risk Percentage per trade.