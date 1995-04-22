Gold SM M5 - Exclusive XAUUSD M5 Session Momentum Breakout EA with Tight Trailing Stop for High-Efficiency Gains

■ Overview

Gold SM M5 is an automated trading robot built on a highly refined Session Momentum Breakout logic designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. By combining market session open filters with multi-layered RSI and MACD momentum indicators, this EA filters out market noise and executes swift, high-probability trades with low drawdown.





■ Key Features

Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Limits active exposure to a maximum of 1 single position at a time, completely eliminating catastrophic blowout risk.

Session Window & Multi-Layer Momentum Filters: Operates strictly during high-volume session open hours (Tokyo, London, NY) and enters only when RSI(14) and MACD signals strictly align with price momentum.

Tight Trailing Stop for Profit Protection: Protects every order with instant SL/TP levels upon entry and dynamically trails stops in tight increments (5-point steps) to lock in quick profits during gold spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: Market session opening momentum combined with RSI(14) and MACD oscillator alignment.

Entry Condition: Evaluated exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Executes market orders when RSI direction matches MACD main/signal line momentum.

Risk Management: Mandatory SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Built-in OrderCalcMargin check automatically skips entries if free margin is insufficient, while auto-adjusting SL/TP to meet broker StopLevel constraints.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)

Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)

Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended to ensure precise execution on M5 bar openings.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number (Default: 112299)

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)

InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period (Default: 14)

InpMacdFast / InpMacdSlow / InpMacdSig: MACD indicator parameters (Default: 12 / 26 / 9)

InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 35 points)

InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 150 points)

InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop start distance & step (Default: 10pt / 5pt)

InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry timing window at the start of a new M5 bar in seconds (Default: 10s)

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking to profit efficiently from short-term Gold (XAUUSD) momentum moves.

Traders who want to avoid the stress of grid, martingale, or multi-position bag-holding.

Traders looking for disciplined risk management with tight stops and reliable execution.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary based on market volatility, and profitability may decrease during low-volatility consolidation phases.

Historical backtest results do not guarantee future live trading performance.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker's spread and execution latency.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.