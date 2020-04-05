Donchian Break

  • Эксперты
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 тема
  • Версия: 5.0
  • Обновлено: 24 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10

DonchianBreak EA - Ride Explosive Gold (XAUUSD) Trends with Low Drawdown & High Reproducibility

■ Overview

DonchianBreak EA is an automated trading robot built on a robust Donchian Channel Breakout strategy. Specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA captures high-momentum trend movements with high precision, completely avoiding high-risk grid or martingale mechanics.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Employs clean pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) to protect your trading capital from catastrophic market spikes.

Guaranteed SL & TP for Every Order + Dynamic Trailing Stop: Every position is immediately protected by defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, while a built-in trailing stop locks in profits as the trend extends.

Smart Execution & Margin Safety Filter: Evaluates setup conditions exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new H1 bar, verifying broker stop levels and account margin before executing orders.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: 24-Period Donchian Channel Breakout (capturing 24-hour Highest High / Lowest Low).

Entry Condition: At the start of a new H1 bar, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop at the 24-hour High and a Sell Stop at the 24-hour Low to capture breakouts as momentum builds.

Risk Management: Pre-calculated fixed SL/TP targets, plus pre-execution margin calculation (OrderCalcMargin) to automatically skip orders if free margin is insufficient.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)

Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)

Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for optimal order execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)

InpLookback: Donchian channel lookback period in hours (Default: 24)

InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)

InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)

InpTrailingStart: Profit distance to activate Trailing Stop (Default: 200pt = $2.00)

InpTrailingStep: Trailing Stop increment step (Default: 50pt = $0.50)

InpExpirationHours: Pending order expiration time in hours (Default: 48)

InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number

■ Who is this for?

Traders looking to capitalize on high-volatility trend moves on Gold (XAUUSD).

Traders who prioritize account safety and strict risk management over risky grid/martingale approaches.

Traders seeking a transparent, robust, and backtest-consistent logic for long-term algorithmic trading.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may fluctuate depending on market conditions and may experience lower efficiency during tight ranging markets.

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future live performance.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to verify execution quality and spreads with your specific broker.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.


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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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5 (21)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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