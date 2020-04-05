Donchian Break

DonchianBreak EA - Ride Explosive Gold (XAUUSD) Trends with Low Drawdown & High Reproducibility ■ Overview DonchianBreak EA is an automated trading robot built on a robust Donchian Channel Breakout strategy. Specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA captures high-momentum trend movements with high precision, completely avoiding high-risk grid or martingale mechanics. ■ Key Features Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Employs clean pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) to protect your trading capital from catastrophic market spikes. Guaranteed SL & TP for Every Order + Dynamic Trailing Stop: Every position is immediately protected by defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, while a built-in trailing stop locks in profits as the trend extends. Smart Execution & Margin Safety Filter: Evaluates setup conditions exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new H1 bar, verifying broker stop levels and account margin before executing orders. ■ Trading Strategy Core Strategy: 24-Period Donchian Channel Breakout (capturing 24-hour Highest High / Lowest Low). Entry Condition: At the start of a new H1 bar, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop at the 24-hour High and a Sell Stop at the 24-hour Low to capture breakouts as momentum builds. Risk Management: Pre-calculated fixed SL/TP targets, plus pre-execution margin calculation (OrderCalcMargin) to automatically skip orders if free margin is insufficient. ■ Recommended Setup Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only) Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour) Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+) Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw) Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for optimal order execution. ■ Input Parameters InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01) InpLookback: Donchian channel lookback period in hours (Default: 24) InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold) InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold) InpTrailingStart: Profit distance to activate Trailing Stop (Default: 200pt = $2.00) InpTrailingStep: Trailing Stop increment step (Default: 50pt = $0.50) InpExpirationHours: Pending order expiration time in hours (Default: 48) InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number ■ Who is this for? Traders looking to capitalize on high-volatility trend moves on Gold (XAUUSD). Traders who prioritize account safety and strict risk management over risky grid/martingale approaches. Traders seeking a transparent, robust, and backtest-consistent logic for long-term algorithmic trading. ■ Disclaimer Performance may fluctuate depending on market conditions and may experience lower efficiency during tight ranging markets. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future live performance. Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to verify execution quality and spreads with your specific broker. The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.

