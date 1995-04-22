Donchian Break
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专家
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版本:
5.0
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更新:
24 七月 2026
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激活:
10
DonchianBreak EA - Ride Explosive Gold (XAUUSD) Trends with Low Drawdown & High Reproducibility
■ Overview
DonchianBreak EA is an automated trading robot built on a robust Donchian Channel Breakout strategy. Specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA captures high-momentum trend movements with high precision, completely avoiding high-risk grid or martingale mechanics.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Employs clean pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) to protect your trading capital from catastrophic market spikes.
Guaranteed SL & TP for Every Order + Dynamic Trailing Stop: Every position is immediately protected by defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, while a built-in trailing stop locks in profits as the trend extends.
Smart Execution & Margin Safety Filter: Evaluates setup conditions exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new H1 bar, verifying broker stop levels and account margin before executing orders.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: 24-Period Donchian Channel Breakout (capturing 24-hour Highest High / Lowest Low).
Entry Condition: At the start of a new H1 bar, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop at the 24-hour High and a Sell Stop at the 24-hour Low to capture breakouts as momentum builds.
Risk Management: Pre-calculated fixed SL/TP targets, plus pre-execution margin calculation (OrderCalcMargin) to automatically skip orders if free margin is insufficient.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)
Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)
Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)
Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for optimal order execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)
InpLookback: Donchian channel lookback period in hours (Default: 24)
InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)
InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)
InpTrailingStart: Profit distance to activate Trailing Stop (Default: 200pt = $2.00)
InpTrailingStep: Trailing Stop increment step (Default: 50pt = $0.50)
InpExpirationHours: Pending order expiration time in hours (Default: 48)
InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number
■ Who is this for?
Traders looking to capitalize on high-volatility trend moves on Gold (XAUUSD).
Traders who prioritize account safety and strict risk management over risky grid/martingale approaches.
Traders seeking a transparent, robust, and backtest-consistent logic for long-term algorithmic trading.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may fluctuate depending on market conditions and may experience lower efficiency during tight ranging markets.
Past backtest performance does not guarantee future live performance.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to verify execution quality and spreads with your specific broker.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.