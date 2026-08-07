Estadistica
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 7 August 2026
Optimize your trading management with Estadistica.mq5, the ultimate control panel for traders seeking clarity and precision. This independent indicator allows you to monitor both your open positions and a detailed history of your closed trades in real-time, all within a compact and highly efficient interface.
Key Features:
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Comprehensive Multi-Symbol Panel: View a summary of your open positions at a glance, including lot sizes and real-time results for each pair or asset.
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Advanced Closed Trade Analysis: Obtain professional performance metrics (Global Summary and Detail by Symbol), including total trades, Win Rate (WR), Profit in USD, and Profit Factor (PF).
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Magic Number Filtering: Designed for total compatibility. Filter statistics by applying the Magic Number, allowing you to isolate the performance of any Expert Advisor (EA), including complex strategies like martingales.
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Interactive and Clean Interface: The panel features "click to hide" functionality, keeping your chart clean and allowing you to display information only when you need it.
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Drawdown Tracking: Monitor your risk with precise Max Drawdown and Current Drawdown indicators, keeping the health of your account under constant surveillance.
Why choose Estadistica.mq5?
Whether you are a manual trader or run multiple EAs, Estadistica.mq5 eliminates confusion and provides you with the exact data needed to make informed decisions. No more manual calculations; get a professional report of your Equity and Balance directly in your MT5 terminal.
Install it today and take full control of your trading performance to the next level!