Estadistica.mq5: Your Master Trading & Analysis Panel

Optimize your trading management with Estadistica.mq5, the ultimate control panel for traders seeking clarity and precision. This independent indicator allows you to monitor both your open positions and a detailed history of your closed trades in real-time, all within a compact and highly efficient interface.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Multi-Symbol Panel : View a summary of your open positions at a glance, including lot sizes and real-time results for each pair or asset.

Advanced Closed Trade Analysis : Obtain professional performance metrics (Global Summary and Detail by Symbol), including total trades, Win Rate (WR), Profit in USD, and Profit Factor (PF).

Magic Number Filtering : Designed for total compatibility. Filter statistics by applying the Magic Number , allowing you to isolate the performance of any Expert Advisor (EA), including complex strategies like martingales.

Interactive and Clean Interface : The panel features "click to hide" functionality, keeping your chart clean and allowing you to display information only when you need it.

Drawdown Tracking: Monitor your risk with precise Max Drawdown and Current Drawdown indicators, keeping the health of your account under constant surveillance.

Why choose Estadistica.mq5?

Whether you are a manual trader or run multiple EAs, Estadistica.mq5 eliminates confusion and provides you with the exact data needed to make informed decisions. No more manual calculations; get a professional report of your Equity and Balance directly in your MT5 terminal.

Install it today and take full control of your trading performance to the next level!