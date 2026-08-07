ScalperPro Pardo EA – Intelligent Mean Reversion Trading

ScalperPro Pardo EA is an automated system designed to capitalize on mean reversions in areas of exhaustion. This EA combines advanced technical logic with professional risk management, making it ideal for scalpers who prioritize accuracy.





Technical Strategy:

Exhaustion Detection: Uses an RSI with extreme thresholds (<25 oversold / >75 overbought) to identify reversal points.





Dynamic Support/Resistance: Identifies swing points to adapt to market changes in real time.





Volatility Filter: Integrates the ATR to trade only when there is sufficient momentum.





Price Confirmation: Trades based on price rejection at key levels, filtering out false breakouts.





Advanced Risk Management:





Position Sizing: Automatic calculation based on risk percentage.





Dynamic SL/TP: Stop Loss adjusted to the previous swing and dynamic R:R.





Partial Closures: Smart position closing to lock in profits.





Why ScalperPro Pardo EA?

Unlike systems with uncontrolled risk, this EA is based on pure market logic. It’s the ultimate tool for traders seeking discipline, risk control, and robust automation. Take your trading to the next level with ScalperPro!