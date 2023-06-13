Do you want to improve your trading with an order blocks indicator?

Order blocks are areas of the market where buy or sell orders accumulate that can cause trend changes or strong movements. Identifying these order blocks can be very helpful in finding entry and exit opportunities, as well as managing risk and profit.

But finding these order blocks manually can be difficult and tedious. That is why we have created Oberis, an order blocks indicator for MetaTrader 4 that helps you detect and mark these blocks automatically on your chart.

How does Oberis work?

Oberis is an indicator that analyzes price and volume to identify the most relevant order blocks in the market. These order blocks are shown as green or red rectangles depending on whether they are bullish or bearish.

Oberis is very easy to use. You just have to install it in your MetaTrader 4 and apply it to the chart of the currency pair or asset you want to trade. Oberis works with any time frame and any chart type.

What advantages does Oberis have?

Oberis offers you several advantages to improve your trading:

Saves you time and effort by finding the order blocks for you.

Helps you enter the market at the right time and in the right direction.

Allows you to place your stops and targets based on order blocks.

Gives you confidence and security when operating with a professional and effective tool.

Updates the OBs on the graph in real time



