Tendenceris

Tendenceris - Trend Indicator for MT4

Boost Your Trading with Tendenceris!

This incredible indicator for MetaTrader 4 shows you real-time trends across various timeframes. Don't miss any trading opportunities!

Key Features:

  • Identify and visualize trends across multiple timeframes, from 1 minute to 1 day.
  • Intuitive and user-friendly interface, providing clear and concise information on your chart.
  • Real-time updates to keep you informed about changes in trends.
  • Compatible with a wide range of financial instruments.
  • Customizable to suit your preferences and trading strategy.

Key Benefits:

  • Make informed decisions by trading in line with the dominant trends.
  • Save time and effort with a comprehensive view of trends across different timeframes.
  • Boost your trading confidence with accurate and up-to-date information.
  • Enhance your strategy by aligning your trades with the strongest and most consistent trends.
  • Maximize your profits by avoiding trades against the trend.

Don't miss out on any more trading opportunities! Get Tendenceris today and take your trading to the next level. Discover trends with clarity and trade with confidence.

Remember, Tendenceris is compatible with MetaTrader 4 and can be used on both real and demo accounts.

Power up your trading now with Tendenceris!

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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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