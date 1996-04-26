Grid Exposure Dashboard

Grid and averaging traders can see every individual order in the terminal, but rarely get a clear picture of the basket as a whole — the real average price, how much room is left before the next layer, or what happens to margin and exposure if the position keeps building.

Grid Exposure Dashboard reads your open positions and turns them into a live basket picture, for BUY and SELL baskets independently.

What it shows, per basket:

  • Layer count, total volume, volume-weighted average price
  • The price range your existing layers span
  • Floating P/L
  • An estimated next-layer price and distance — using a grid step you configure, or auto-detected from the spacing of your existing layers if you don't
  • A forward projection: if N more layers were added at that step (with an optional lot-size multiplier for martingale-style scaling), what would total volume, estimated required margin, and worst-case floating P/L become?

Two chart lines are drawn directly on the price chart — your basket's average price, and the estimated next-layer level — so you don't have to read numbers off a panel to see where things stand.

Key features

  • Read-only: never places, modifies, or closes a single order. Works alongside any EA or manual grid/averaging trading, not just one specific system
  • Auto-detects grid step from existing layer spacing, or set it manually to test "what if" scenarios
  • Magic Number filter — watch one EA specifically, or everything open on the symbol
  • Companion to Grid SL Guardian (same developer) — Guardian protects the basket, this dashboard shows you the exposure behind it. Fully independent; neither requires the other.

Important The next-layer estimate and the forward projection are planning aids based on the step and lot assumptions you provide (or that are auto-detected) — they do not know the internal logic of whatever EA is actually trading the account. Margin and P/L projections exclude swap and commission and are estimates, not guarantees.

Works on any symbol/broker. Developed and tested on XAUUSD grid setups.


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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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