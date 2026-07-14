Most performance stats live scattered across the terminal's History tab — win rate isn't shown anywhere, profit factor needs a calculator, and there's no clean way to hand a summary to a prop firm, a signal subscriber, or your own records.

Trade Report Generator reads your account's closed-trade history directly from the terminal and turns it into two things: a live on-chart summary panel, and a one-click, fully self-contained HTML report you can open in any browser or print straight to PDF.

On-chart panel shows:

Total trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy per trade

Net profit, average win/loss, largest win/loss

Max consecutive wins/losses, average trade duration

Max drawdown (balance-based)

Deposits, withdrawals, starting and current balance

Exported HTML report adds:

A full summary card with every metric above

A cash-flow breakdown, including return on capital contributed (separating actual trading performance from money you deposited or withdrew)

A per-symbol distribution table with proportional bar visualization, for accounts trading more than one instrument

Optional filters scope everything to one Magic Number and/or one symbol — or leave both blank for the whole account.

Key features

Read-only: never places, modifies, or closes a single order

Efficient: only rescans history when a trade actually closes or a deposit posts, not every tick

Self-contained HTML output — no external template files, no internet connection needed to view it

Works for any trading style, not just grid or averaging — this is general-purpose account reporting

Important Figures are based on the trade history currently loaded in the terminal. If numbers look incomplete, open the History tab, right-click, and select "All History" before generating a report. Max drawdown is calculated from the closed-trade balance curve, not tick-by-tick floating equity, and the export excludes commission from the live panel where the platform doesn't expose it consistently — see the in-app notes for specifics.

Works on any symbol/broker/account type.