Qubit Trade Manager Pro Trading Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 3.30
Qubit Trade Manager — a premium-grade trade panel, absolutely yours.
Trade with your risk defined first
- Six lot-sizing modes: % of balance, % of equity, % of free margin, fixed money, lot-per-base, fixed lots
- Live risk and reward in money before you click
- R:R and lot size stay in sync both ways — change one, the other follows
- Market, stop and limit orders with an optional confirmation window
Trade straight from the chart
- Lines mode: drag entry, SL and TP on the chart, with a clean price ticket on every level
- The TP1/TP2/TP3 partial-close ladder is drawn and dragged on the chart too — levels always stay in logical order
- Execute from the on-chart widget; after the order is placed, the setup retires so every trade starts clean
Exits on autopilot
- Automatic partial closes at three levels with your close percentages
- Auto breakeven with trigger and offset
- Seven trailing-stop modes, from classic step trailing to indicator-driven
- Virtual (hidden) SL/TP enforced by the panel, if you prefer levels the broker never sees
Manage every live trade
- Click a position's ticket on the chart to get LIVE SL/TP lines — drag them and the real trade is modified
- Live PnL tickets on the chart for every open position
- Per-trade overrides: each position can run its own trailing, breakeven and partials rules
- One-tap bulk actions: close by side, close winners or losers, breakeven all, close all
Built for daily use
- Dark and light themes, hotkeys (B buy, S sell, C close all, L lines — can be disabled)
- Settings remembered across sessions; scope by magic number or all trades on the symbol
- Clean removal — nothing left on your chart
Notes
- This is a manual trading panel, not an automated strategy. It places and manages trades only on your command and by the rules you set.
- Requires Algo Trading enabled. Works on any symbol and timeframe, hedging and netting accounts.
Set your risk. Drag your levels. The panel does the rest.
Excelente EA. O melhor que encontrei grátis.