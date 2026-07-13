Qubit Trade Manager Pro Trading Panel

5

Qubit Trade Manager — a premium-grade trade panel, absolutely yours.

Trade with your risk defined first

  • Six lot-sizing modes: % of balance, % of equity, % of free margin, fixed money, lot-per-base, fixed lots
  • Live risk and reward in money before you click
  • R:R and lot size stay in sync both ways — change one, the other follows
  • Market, stop and limit orders with an optional confirmation window

Trade straight from the chart

  • Lines mode: drag entry, SL and TP on the chart, with a clean price ticket on every level
  • The TP1/TP2/TP3 partial-close ladder is drawn and dragged on the chart too — levels always stay in logical order
  • Execute from the on-chart widget; after the order is placed, the setup retires so every trade starts clean

Exits on autopilot

  • Automatic partial closes at three levels with your close percentages
  • Auto breakeven with trigger and offset
  • Seven trailing-stop modes, from classic step trailing to indicator-driven
  • Virtual (hidden) SL/TP enforced by the panel, if you prefer levels the broker never sees

Manage every live trade

  • Click a position's ticket on the chart to get LIVE SL/TP lines — drag them and the real trade is modified
  • Live PnL tickets on the chart for every open position
  • Per-trade overrides: each position can run its own trailing, breakeven and partials rules
  • One-tap bulk actions: close by side, close winners or losers, breakeven all, close all

Built for daily use

  • Dark and light themes, hotkeys (B buy, S sell, C close all, L lines — can be disabled)
  • Settings remembered across sessions; scope by magic number or all trades on the symbol
  • Clean removal — nothing left on your chart

Notes

  • This is a manual trading panel, not an automated strategy. It places and manages trades only on your command and by the rules you set.
  • Requires Algo Trading enabled. Works on any symbol and timeframe, hedging and netting accounts.

Set your risk. Drag your levels. The panel does the rest.


Reviews 1
Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2026.07.14 17:14 
 

Excelente EA. O melhor que encontrei grátis.

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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Adeni Ferreira
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Adeni Ferreira 2026.07.14 17:14 
 

Excelente EA. O melhor que encontrei grátis.

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