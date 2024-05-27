Total Risk Exposure lsforever
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This is a simple indicator type thing to track potential total risk if all the stop losses to be hit.
It gives the sum of the total stop losses for a certain currency in positions and orders.
These are the functions. (I will add more functions later, eg - total profits per symbol etc.) (Add a comment if you need any feature. I will add it)
- Total risk exposure - This is the total risk that can happen if all the stop losses in positions and open orders were to hit.
- Total positions risk - This is the total risk (in account currency) that can happen if all the stop losses of positions were to be hit for a certain symbol.
- Total orders risk - This is the total risk that can happen if all the stop losses of orders were to be hit for a certain symbol.
This is really useful for position hedging and pyramiding and adding to winners. (This helps to keep the risk in a constant amount when we add more to the trades with our quick thinking)
#LSFOREVER #CHAOS
Thank me later guys. :)
Very useful...Thank You...