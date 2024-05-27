Total Risk Exposure lsforever

This is a simple indicator type thing to track potential total risk if all the stop losses to be hit.

It gives the sum of the total stop losses for a certain currency in positions and orders.

These are the functions. (I will add more functions later, eg - total profits per symbol etc.) ( Add a comment if you need any feature. I will add it )

Total risk exposure - This is the total risk that can happen if all the stop losses in positions and open orders were to hit.

Total positions risk - This is the total risk (in account currency) that can happen if all the stop losses of positions were to be hit for a certain symbol.

Total orders risk - This is the total risk that can happen if all the stop losses of orders were to be hit for a certain symbol.