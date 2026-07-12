Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5

  • 实用工具
  • Nitu Brijesh Yadav
    Nitu Brijesh Yadav

    Nitu Brijesh Yadav

    欢迎来到智能交易的新时代 📈🤖
    我们专注开发高效稳定的交易机器人、指标和实用工具，让您的MetaTrader交易变得更简单、更聪明🔥
    不管您是刚入门的新手，还是经验丰富的专业交易者，我们的产品都能助您一臂之力 💼✅
    为什么选择我们：
    ⚙️ 智能EA专家顾问，稳定执行交易策略
    📊 精准无重绘信号指标，助力判断买卖点
    🧰 实用型工具，优化您的交易体验
    🖥️ 清晰界面，操作直观简洁
    🎯 可自定义设置，适合各种交易风格
    📲 实时通知，支持图表提示、邮件、Telegram提醒
    🔄 终身免费更新 + 专业技术支持
    1 评论
  • 版本: 3.0
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA)

⚡ Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.   

Telegram Support Link :  @GoldBotXSupport

📞 Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:     https://wa.me/447378910922


🎁 This Slave EA is completely FREE when you purchase the Copy Trade PRO Master EA.

Simply install the Master EA on your main account and the Slave EA on your receiving accounts to start copying trades automatically.

Key Features

✅ FREE with Copy Trade PRO Master EA

✅ Ultra-fast local trade copying

✅ Automatic symbol matching between different brokers

✅ Manual symbol mapping support

✅ Multiple lot sizing modes:

  • Lot Multiplier

  • Fixed Lot

  • Balance Ratio

✅ Market Orders

✅ Pending Orders

  • Buy Limit

  • Sell Limit

  • Buy Stop

  • Sell Stop

✅ Automatic pending order modification

✅ Automatic pending order cancellation

✅ Pending order trigger synchronization

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit synchronization

✅ Partial Close synchronization

✅ Trade modification synchronization

✅ Automatic trade closing

✅ Reverse Copy Mode

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

✅ Premium Live Dashboard

✅ One-click Pause / Resume Copying

✅ One-click Close All Copied Trades

✅ Connected Slave Monitoring

✅ Heartbeat Connection Status

✅ Works without VPS server software

✅ No monthly subscription

✅ No external cloud server required

✅ File-based communication for ultra-low latency on the same computer

Premium Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Connection Status

  • Master Account Name

  • Slave Name

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Open Trades

  • Win Rate

  • Lot Sizing Mode

  • Reverse Copy Status

  • Auto-Matched Symbols

  • Last Update Time

Everything can be monitored directly from your chart.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose the lot calculation method that suits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Lot Multiplier

• Balance Ratio (copies proportionally according to account balance)

Automatic Broker Symbol Matching

Different brokers use different symbol names.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD → GOLD

  • EURUSD → EURUSD.m

  • US30 → DJ30

  • NAS100 → USTEC

The EA automatically detects matching symbols, while also allowing manual mapping if needed.

Reverse Copy Trading

Enable Reverse Mode to copy every BUY as a SELL and every SELL as a BUY.

Perfect for hedge strategies or inverse trading.

Important

This product is NOT a standalone trade copier.

It is the Slave (Receiver) EA and requires the Copy Trade PRO Master EA to operate.

If you purchase the Master EA, this Slave EA is provided FREE, allowing you to connect multiple receiving accounts.

Recommended For

  • Personal multi-account trading

  • Proprietary trading firms

  • Money managers

  • Signal providers

  • Portfolio management

  • Family account management

  • Copy trading setups

Installation

  1. Install Copy Trade PRO Master EA on the sender account.

  2. Install Copy Trade PRO Slave EA on the receiver account(s).

  3. Enter the same Master Key.

  4. Enable AutoTrading.

  5. Trades will synchronize automatically.

Support

If you need installation assistance or have any questions, support is available via WhatsApp directly from the EA dashboard.

Copy Trade PRO delivers fast, reliable, and professional trade copying with advanced synchronization features, making it an excellent solution for managing multiple MT5 accounts efficiently.


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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Vwap Xcalperpro mt4
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
VWAP 交叉信号指标 for MetaTrader 4 解锁精准交易的VWAP 交叉信号指标！ 通过VWAP 交叉信号指标提升您的交易策略，这一专为MetaTrader 4设计的强大且直观的工具，为追求准确性和清晰度的交易者量身打造。该自定义指标利用成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）直接在图表上提供可操作的买入和卖出信号，完美适用于日内交易者、短线交易者和波段交易者，帮助您轻松识别高概率的入场和出场点。 关键功能： 动态VWAP计算：根据可自定义的周期（默认：14）计算VWAP，确保准确反映以成交量加权的平均价格。 清晰的视觉信号：当价格上穿VWAP时显示绿色上箭头并标记“买入”，当价格下穿VWAP时显示红色下箭头并标记“卖出”，使交易决策一目了然。 高度可定制：调整VWAP周期以适应您的交易风格和市场条件，从快速日内交易到长期策略皆可。 简洁专业的设计：VWAP线以醒目的蓝色绘制，便于观察，信号位置经过优化，避免图表杂乱。 优化性能：轻量化且高效，即使在资源密集型图表上也能流畅运行。 通用兼容性：适用于所有时间框架和工具，包括外汇、股票、商品和指数。 为何选择VWAP 交叉信号指
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Smart Liquidity Zones
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Smart Liquidity Zones (SLZ) — Your All‑in‑One SMC/ICT Radar for MT4 Why SLZ? Tired of squinting at charts trying to spot liquidity grabs, break‑of‑structure candles and Fair Value Gaps before the smart‑money sharks do? SLZ turns your chart into a tactical map —drawing every high‑probability zone and screaming (politely) when price dives in. Core Edge Powered by a rule‑set distilled from Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT mentorship material, SLZ auto‑marks: Component What it shows Why it
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Copy Trade Pro Slave EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Updated Premium Description (with Pricing Strategy) Copy Trade PRO – Professional Master + Slave Copy Trading System Complete MT4 Copy Trading Solution with Intelligent Symbol Matching & Premium Dashboard Master Copy Trade Pro (Paid) + Slave Copy Trade Pro (Free) Master Copy Trade Pro Download link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185085?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page The most reliable and user-friendly copy trading system for MetaTrader 4. Broadcast your trades from the M
FREE
Trade Terminator Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Trade Terminator — Instant One-Click Trade Closer for MT4 Struggling to exit trades quickly during market spikes? Trade Terminator gives you the power to close all open positions instantly with a single click — saving your profits and protecting your account in fast-moving conditions! Built for speed , security , and simplicity , Trade Terminator ensures you're always in control. Features : One-Click Termination: Instantly close all open BUY and SELL trades on the active chart symbol.
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TradeCloser
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Trade Closer EA v2.0 – 一体化MT4交易管理工具 **版本：**2.00 | 支持： +1786 6057858（WhatsApp） 一键快速管理、控制并关闭交易！ 概述： Trade Closer EA 是一款强大的MetaTrader 4（MT4）交易管理专家顾问（EA），可帮助交易者快速关闭订单或根据特定条件应用移动止损。配有简洁的按钮界面，无论您是剥头皮交易者、日内交易者，还是波段交易者，都能节省时间、避免在行情剧烈波动时错失良机。 主要功能： 一键式交易管理： 关闭所有交易 仅关闭买入交易（Buy） 仅关闭卖出交易（Sell） 关闭所有挂单 仅关闭盈利交易 仅关闭亏损交易 ️ 关闭对冲交易对 应用动态移动止损 可自定义界面： 修改按钮位置、大小、间距和颜色主题 支持英文语言（界面可自动翻译） 用户友好提示： 可选操作确认弹窗 成功执行操作后播放提示音（支持 ok.wav ） 移动止损功能： 可按自定义点数自动应用追踪止损 支持对冲： 自动识别并同时关闭Buy/Sell对冲交易对
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NavigatorGold EA
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
专家
EA Profit Navigator - Your Path to Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with EA Profit Navigator! EA Profit Navigator is a sophisticated, RSI-based automated trading robot designed to help traders navigate the Forex market with precision and confidence. Built for MetaTrader 4, this Expert Advisor combines robust trading logic with dynamic risk management to deliver consistent results, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader. With its user-friendly interface and cust
ForexMind AI
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
专家
ForexMind AI 策略 精准驱动 · 安全可靠 · 盈利稳定 ForexMind AI 策略 是一款基于突破逻辑的智能外汇交易机器人（EA），运用严谨的价格行为规则进行交易。它根据K线突破行为自动开仓和平仓，是一款干净、高效、可靠的工具，适合重视控制、安全和结果的交易者。 核心功能： 基于突破的进场机制 反向出场逻辑 当价格反转并突破相反方向时自动平仓，有效保护利润并减少亏损。 AI驱动的极简逻辑 无指标，无信号，仅依靠纯粹的价格波动逻辑进行判断。 合规友好型设计 无对冲 无马丁策略 无反马丁策略 无网格交易 有效避免高风险方式，保护账户资金安全。 ️ 用户友好参数设置 简洁明了的风险管理参数： LotSize （手数）、 Slippage （滑点）、 MagicNumber （魔术编号）。 支持所有时间周期和交易品种 无论是主流外汇对、黄金还是指数，该策略都能完美适配。 轻量高效运行 即使在配置较低的VPS或网络较慢的环境中也能高效运行。 ️ 参数概览： 参数名 描述 LotSize 每
Goldstrike
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator - The Ultimate Forex Trading Tool Description: Introducing the GoldStrike Momentum Trend Indicator , a powerful and intuitive tool designed for traders seeking precision in their Forex strategies. Using a combination of momentum analysis and the RSI (Relative Strength Index) , this indicator provides buy and sell signals that help you identify optimal entry and exit points, improving your trading decisions. Perfect For: Day traders who need quick, precise sign
Forex Blaster
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator for MT4 – Free Download Boost Your Gold Trading with This Free, Eye-Catching Indicator! Looking for a powerful tool to enhance your gold (XAUUSD) trading strategy? The Gold EMA-SMA Crossover Indicator is a custom-built MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability buy and sell opportunities in the fast-moving gold market. And the best part? It’s completely free ! Why Choose This Indicator? Gold trading demands precision and clar
Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
指标
Turbo Scalper Pro  Fast. Smart. Reliable. The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style! What Is It? Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy: EMA crossover  RSI filter  Session time filtering for smarter signals All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock. Key Features: Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows Accurat
Copy Trade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Master Copy Trade PRO – Premium Master (Sender) EA Advanced Copy Trading Solution for MT4 – Professional Signal Broadcasting System Master Copy Trade Pro is a powerful and reliable Master (Sender) Expert Advisor designed to broadcast your trading signals from one MT4 terminal to multiple Slave accounts with precision and full control. Slab EA Free Download Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185089?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description Built for serious traders, signal providers
QuickTrade Pro
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – Full Control at Your Fingertips Take your trading to the next level with the Ultimate MT5 Trade Panel – a powerful, fully customizable tool designed for speed, precision, and complete control over your trades. Whether you manage a few positions or hundreds across multiple symbols, this panel will make your life easier! Key Features: Multiple Close Options Close All Positions & Orders with One Click Close Only Buy Positions Close Only Sell Positions Close All Pr
Copy Trade Pro MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
实用工具
MasterEA MT5 Premium – Professional Copy Trade Sender One Purchase. Unlimited Possibilities. MasterEA MT5 Premium is a professional MT5 trade broadcasting solution that instantly sends your trading activity to one or multiple receiving accounts. Buy only the Master EA. SlaveEA MT5 Premium (Trade Receiver) is included FREE with your purchase. No additional payment is required for the Receiver EA. What Can Be Copied? MasterEA automatically broadcasts: Market Buy Orders Market Sell Orders
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