Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA)

⚡ Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account

Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.   

Telegram Support Link :  @GoldBotXSupport

📞 Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:     https://wa.me/447378910922


🎁 This Slave EA is completely FREE when you purchase the Copy Trade PRO Master EA.

Simply install the Master EA on your main account and the Slave EA on your receiving accounts to start copying trades automatically.

Key Features

✅ FREE with Copy Trade PRO Master EA

✅ Ultra-fast local trade copying

✅ Automatic symbol matching between different brokers

✅ Manual symbol mapping support

✅ Multiple lot sizing modes:

  • Lot Multiplier

  • Fixed Lot

  • Balance Ratio

✅ Market Orders

✅ Pending Orders

  • Buy Limit

  • Sell Limit

  • Buy Stop

  • Sell Stop

✅ Automatic pending order modification

✅ Automatic pending order cancellation

✅ Pending order trigger synchronization

✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit synchronization

✅ Partial Close synchronization

✅ Trade modification synchronization

✅ Automatic trade closing

✅ Reverse Copy Mode

✅ Maximum Spread Filter

✅ Premium Live Dashboard

✅ One-click Pause / Resume Copying

✅ One-click Close All Copied Trades

✅ Connected Slave Monitoring

✅ Heartbeat Connection Status

✅ Works without VPS server software

✅ No monthly subscription

✅ No external cloud server required

✅ File-based communication for ultra-low latency on the same computer

Premium Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

  • Connection Status

  • Master Account Name

  • Slave Name

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Open Trades

  • Win Rate

  • Lot Sizing Mode

  • Reverse Copy Status

  • Auto-Matched Symbols

  • Last Update Time

Everything can be monitored directly from your chart.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose the lot calculation method that suits your trading style:

• Fixed Lot Size

• Lot Multiplier

• Balance Ratio (copies proportionally according to account balance)

Automatic Broker Symbol Matching

Different brokers use different symbol names.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD → GOLD

  • EURUSD → EURUSD.m

  • US30 → DJ30

  • NAS100 → USTEC

The EA automatically detects matching symbols, while also allowing manual mapping if needed.

Reverse Copy Trading

Enable Reverse Mode to copy every BUY as a SELL and every SELL as a BUY.

Perfect for hedge strategies or inverse trading.

Important

This product is NOT a standalone trade copier.

It is the Slave (Receiver) EA and requires the Copy Trade PRO Master EA to operate.

If you purchase the Master EA, this Slave EA is provided FREE, allowing you to connect multiple receiving accounts.

Recommended For

  • Personal multi-account trading

  • Proprietary trading firms

  • Money managers

  • Signal providers

  • Portfolio management

  • Family account management

  • Copy trading setups

Installation

  1. Install Copy Trade PRO Master EA on the sender account.

  2. Install Copy Trade PRO Slave EA on the receiver account(s).

  3. Enter the same Master Key.

  4. Enable AutoTrading.

  5. Trades will synchronize automatically.

Support

If you need installation assistance or have any questions, support is available via WhatsApp directly from the EA dashboard.

Copy Trade PRO delivers fast, reliable, and professional trade copying with advanced synchronization features, making it an excellent solution for managing multiple MT5 accounts efficiently.


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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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