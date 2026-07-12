Toorich app sync

## What It Does

2RICH.CAPITAL APP SYNC is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that acts as a push client, automatically syncing live positions and closed trade history from a trader's MT5 terminal to their personal journal on the 2RICH Capital website. Rather than requiring manual CSV exports or imports, the EA connects once with a secure API key and connection token, then reports account and trade data to the platform on a recurring interval.

## Core Features

- Multi-user architecture: each trader's connection is tied to a unique hashed API key and connection token, so multiple accounts can sync independently to the same backend.
- Automated interval sync: the EA runs on a background timer (originally every 300 seconds) and posts a JSON payload without requiring the terminal to stay in focus.
- Live and historical coverage: each sync sends both open positions (live_trades) and closed deals from account history (closed_trades), along with account snapshot data like balance, equity, margin, and server.
- Journal routing: trades sync into whichever of the user's up to 5 journals is selected on the account settings page, so a single MT5 account can feed a chosen journal rather than a fixed default.
- Dollar P&L calculation: for closed trades, the EA-fed backend computes net profit (profit plus swap and commission) and writes it as a rounded dollar value into the journal's profit_loss field.
- Debug logging: an optional debug mode logs the exact HTTP request and response in the MT5 Journal tab, making it straightforward to diagnose connectivity or payload issues.

## Technical Summary

The EA communicates with the 2rich.capital application. On the receiving end, the endpoint upserts open positions into a live-trades table and inserts or updates closed trades into the journal's trade history table, keyed by the MT5 position/ticket identifier to avoid duplicates.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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