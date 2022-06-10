RangeScalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 June 2022
Input parameters:
- EA_Magic = 99977;
- maxlot = 0.10;//Maximum lot before slippages occur[0 - Disabled]
- fixedLot = 0; //Fixed lot [0 - Disabled]
- Percent_loss =5; //loss % per trade[Calc from max points loss of 500(50pips)]
- Back_Test_Settings = "Set your broker's GMT offset only for Back_test";
- GMT_Offset_hours = 3; // -/+
Requirements
- Symbol: EURUSD.
- Timeframe: M5.
- Account type: HEDGE.
- Low spreads + high quality execution.
If back test results are profitable on your broker then its safe to test it live. The EA will update you if the broker is suitable or not for the strategy after it has taken few trades.
It works really well. Backtested it back to 2010 On EUR/USD . The only issue I ran to that gives error code : EA only works on Hedge Accounts not sure how to open or find it since most Forex Brokers offer Net Accounts.