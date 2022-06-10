RangeScalper

3.2
The strategy is based on finding top and bottoms during the night flat range. The night flat range usually lasts during the Pacific and Asian trading session and is characterized by low volatility. Most night scalpers have one weakness, that is, small gains and few big losses which wipe all the small gains. This Scalper is using Neutral network to avoid days that can potentially have high volatility and result in big loses, Neutral network does this accurately. The Neutral network has currently been trained for EURUSD pair. More pairs will be added in future


Input parameters:
  • EA_Magic = 99977; 
  • maxlot = 0.10;//Maximum lot before slippages occur[0 - Disabled]
  • fixedLot = 0; //Fixed lot [0 - Disabled]
  • Percent_loss =5;  //loss % per trade[Calc from max points loss of 500(50pips)]
  • Back_Test_Settings = "Set your broker's GMT offset only for Back_test";
  • GMT_Offset_hours = 3; // -/+

Requirements

  • Symbol: EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: M5.
  • Account type: HEDGE.
  • Low spreads + high quality execution.

If back test results are profitable on your broker then its safe to test it live. The EA will update you if the broker is suitable or not for the strategy after it has taken few trades.

Reviews 7
84118641
24
84118641 2023.02.23 00:41 
 

It works really well. Backtested it back to 2010 On EUR/USD . The only issue I ran to that gives error code : EA only works on Hedge Accounts not sure how to open or find it since most Forex Brokers offer Net Accounts.

vakuchi
126
vakuchi 2022.08.20 07:56 
 

Backtest very promising. I'll try in a demo account and give feedback. Thanks for sharing

Lalit Kumar
227
Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:50 
 

Excellent !!!

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Bin Jumahat Johan
4475
Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 18:41 
 

No trade

84118641
24
84118641 2023.02.23 00:41 
 

It works really well. Backtested it back to 2010 On EUR/USD . The only issue I ran to that gives error code : EA only works on Hedge Accounts not sure how to open or find it since most Forex Brokers offer Net Accounts.

Ever Perez
60
Ever Perez 2023.01.16 18:58 
 

No hace nada en todo el mes

Lalit Kumar
227
Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:50 
 

Excellent !!!

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.27 06:50 
 

Negative feedback!

vakuchi
126
vakuchi 2022.08.20 07:56 
 

Backtest very promising. I'll try in a demo account and give feedback. Thanks for sharing

Lativ_
163
Lativ_ 2022.06.16 20:57 
 

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