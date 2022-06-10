RangeScalper

The strategy is based on finding top and bottoms during the night flat range. The night flat range usually lasts during the Pacific and Asian trading session and is characterized by low volatility. Most night scalpers have one weakness, that is, small gains and few big losses which wipe all the small gains. This Scalper is usingto avoid days that can potentially have high volatility and result in big loses,does this. The Neutral network has currently been trained forpair. More pairs will be added in future





EA_Magic = 99977;

maxlot = 0.10;//Maximum lot before slippages occur[0 - Disabled]

fixedLot = 0; //Fixed lot [0 - Disabled]

Percent_loss =5; //loss % per trade[Calc from max points loss of 500(50pips)]

Back_Test_Settings = "Set your broker's GMT offset only for Back_test";

GMT_Offset_hours = 3; // -/+

Requirements

Symbol: EURUSD.

Timeframe: M5.

Account type: HEDGE.

Low spreads + high quality execution.

If back test results are profitable on your broker then its safe to test it live. The EA will update you if the broker is suitable or not for the strategy after it has taken few trades.