Equity Alert to Telegram

Equity Alert can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally, you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check Get more free useful EAs here!


HOW TO SET UP? 

* Get inputs for EA:

- Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest 


