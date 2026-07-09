Multi ATR Dashboard

Multi ATR Dashboard

Multi-currency volatility scanner based on ATR. Monitors up to 12 instruments across all timeframes simultaneously — all in one panel directly on the chart.

For Whom

For traders who need to see where volatility is currently accelerating or subsiding without switching between charts. The panel provides a complete market picture — at a glance.

How It Works

A table appears on the chart: instruments vertically, timeframes horizontally. Each cell shows the current ATR value and is colored according to its deviation from the instrument's own average volatility:

Red — volatility surge, movement stronger than usual. The brighter the color, the stronger the deviation.
Blue — anomalous calm, movement weaker than usual. The brighter the color, the deeper the compression.
Gray — volatility within normal limits.
When several timeframes of one instrument show the same direction — this is a moment for analysis.

Panel Features

The panel is drawn via Canvas — without flickering or lags. Three color schemes: Dark, Medium, Light. Font size is adjustable. The panel can be dragged with the mouse to any part of the screen.

Clicking on an instrument name — instant switching of the current chart to it.

Multiple Copies

On one chart, you can run as many copies of the indicator as needed — for example, with different ATR periods side by side. For this, each copy needs to be assigned a unique Instance ID: 1 for the first, 2 for the second, and so on. The position of each panel and the state of alerts are saved separately for each copy.

Alerts

A notification comes once — at the moment a new signal appears. There are no repeated messages until the signal changes. Three types of notifications: Popup, Push, Email.

Parameters

ATR — calculation period.
Volatility Anomaly — averaging depth (lookback) and deviation multiplier from the norm.
Timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN — each enabled separately.
Symbols — up to 12 instruments, main forex pairs are configured by default.
Table — anchor corner, X/Y position, font size (5–30), color scheme.
Alerts — notification type, minimum timeframes, alert on startup.
General — Instance ID for running multiple copies simultaneously (1, 2, 3...).
Symbol names depend on the broker. If a symbol shows (--) on high timeframes — open its chart manually on the required timeframe. MT5 will load history and data will appear in a few seconds.

If the indicator proved useful — leave a review. This helps the project develop and new tools appear.
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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