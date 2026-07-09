Multi ATR Dashboard





Multi-currency volatility scanner based on ATR. Monitors up to 12 instruments across all timeframes simultaneously — all in one panel directly on the chart.





For Whom





For traders who need to see where volatility is currently accelerating or subsiding without switching between charts. The panel provides a complete market picture — at a glance.





How It Works





A table appears on the chart: instruments vertically, timeframes horizontally. Each cell shows the current ATR value and is colored according to its deviation from the instrument's own average volatility:





Red — volatility surge, movement stronger than usual. The brighter the color, the stronger the deviation.

Blue — anomalous calm, movement weaker than usual. The brighter the color, the deeper the compression.

Gray — volatility within normal limits.

When several timeframes of one instrument show the same direction — this is a moment for analysis.





Panel Features





The panel is drawn via Canvas — without flickering or lags. Three color schemes: Dark, Medium, Light. Font size is adjustable. The panel can be dragged with the mouse to any part of the screen.





Clicking on an instrument name — instant switching of the current chart to it.





Multiple Copies





On one chart, you can run as many copies of the indicator as needed — for example, with different ATR periods side by side. For this, each copy needs to be assigned a unique Instance ID: 1 for the first, 2 for the second, and so on. The position of each panel and the state of alerts are saved separately for each copy.





Alerts





A notification comes once — at the moment a new signal appears. There are no repeated messages until the signal changes. Three types of notifications: Popup, Push, Email.





Parameters





ATR — calculation period.

Volatility Anomaly — averaging depth (lookback) and deviation multiplier from the norm.

Timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN — each enabled separately.

Symbols — up to 12 instruments, main forex pairs are configured by default.

Table — anchor corner, X/Y position, font size (5–30), color scheme.

Alerts — notification type, minimum timeframes, alert on startup.

General — Instance ID for running multiple copies simultaneously (1, 2, 3...).

Symbol names depend on the broker. If a symbol shows (--) on high timeframes — open its chart manually on the required timeframe. MT5 will load history and data will appear in a few seconds.





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