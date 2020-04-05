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ZigZag Pattern Grid EA

Identify market patterns. Automate precision. Recover intelligently.

ZigZag Pattern Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines ZigZag pattern recognition with a powerful Grid Recovery Engine to deliver intelligent and disciplined trade management. The EA analyzes significant swing highs and swing lows to identify emerging price patterns, allowing it to enter trades only after a clear technical setup has formed.

Rather than relying on random entries or fixed price intervals, the EA follows the natural rhythm of the market by recognizing ZigZag patterns before initiating a trading cycle. When temporary price retracements occur, the integrated grid system intelligently manages additional positions to improve recovery while maintaining user-defined risk parameters.

Key Features

ZigZag Pattern Recognition

Detects significant market swings automatically.

Identifies recurring bullish and bearish price patterns.

Filters out minor market noise for higher-quality trade entries.

Precision Trade Entries

Executes BUY and SELL positions based on confirmed ZigZag patterns.

Waits for technical confirmation before opening trades.

Designed to improve entry accuracy.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

Expands positions only when necessary.

Adjustable grid spacing and lot multiplier.

Configurable maximum recovery levels.

Helps manage temporary drawdowns efficiently.

Smart Profit Management

Automatically closes profitable trading cycles.

Supports basket profit targets.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible take-profit settings.

Advanced Risk Controls

Custom lot sizing.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum open positions.

Fully customizable money management.

Fully Automated Trading

Operates without manual intervention.

Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated execution.

Why Choose ZigZag Pattern Grid EA?

ZigZag Pattern Grid EA combines technical pattern recognition with intelligent trade management to create a disciplined automated trading strategy. By waiting for recognizable market patterns before entering trades and using an adaptive grid recovery system, the EA is designed to balance opportunity with controlled risk.

The strategy provides:

Pattern-based trade confirmation

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated position management

Flexible risk controls

Extensive customization options

Professional-grade execution

Whether you prefer fully automated trading or are looking for a smarter grid strategy built around technical market patterns, ZigZag Pattern Grid EA offers a robust solution designed for today's dynamic markets.

Recognize the pattern. Trade with precision. Recover with confidence.