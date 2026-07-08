Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator

Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5

Suggested indicators used with Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator:

Tma Bands scalping (Free) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184262?source=Site+Profile

Smart Structure Zones ict (30$ per month) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184928?source=Site+Profile

Short Description

Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is a clean order-flow style indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays footprint volume, buy/sell pressure, candle delta, and a right-side volume profile directly on the chart with a professional dark theme.

Full MQL5 Description

Footprint Volume Profile Delta Indicator MT5 is designed for traders who want to read market activity visually from the chart. The indicator combines footprint-style candle volume, candle delta, and a right-side volume profile into one clean trading tool.

It helps traders see where buying and selling pressure appears inside each candle, which price areas have the most volume, and whether buyers or sellers are dominating recent market movement.

The indicator is useful for scalping, intraday trading, price action analysis, support and resistance confirmation, and volume-based decision making.

Main Features

  • Footprint-style volume inside each candle
  • Buy volume shown in green
  • Sell volume shown in red
  • Candle delta calculation
  • Bottom delta histogram panel
  • Right-side volume profile
  • Highlighted POC volume level
  • Dark chart theme for clean visibility
  • Customizable delta box background, size, and position
  • Smooth performance mode to reduce chart lag
  • Works directly on the main MT5 chart window
  • Customizable colors, font size, rows, profile width, and display options

How It Helps

This indicator can help you identify:

  • Buyer and seller pressure inside candles
  • Strong delta candles
  • Possible absorption zones
  • High-volume price areas
  • Volume profile support and resistance
  • POC levels where most trading activity occurred
  • Momentum changes between buyers and sellers

Important Note

True bid/ask footprint data depends on the broker and symbol data available in MetaTrader 5. For Forex and CFD symbols, the indicator uses available tick data and tick movement logic to estimate buy and sell pressure when real exchange volume is not available.

This tool is for market analysis only and does not guarantee profit. Always use proper risk management.

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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (12)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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