ATX Meridian Drift — Mean-Reversion Expert Advisor for EUR/USD (M15)





OVERVIEW





ATX Meridian Drift is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor engineered for the

EUR/USD pair on the M15 timeframe. It is built on a single, disciplined

premise: in the absence of a dominant trend, price tends to oscillate around

its statistical mean, and structured entries at the extremes of that

oscillation — rigorously filtered to exclude trending conditions — offer a

rules-based way to participate in that behaviour.





This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and

actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a

transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it

describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most

retail products quietly omit.





HOW IT TRADES





The EA continuously monitors EUR/USD for moments of statistical

over-extension. A valid setup requires two independent conditions to align:

price must reach the outer edge of a Bollinger Band envelope, and the

Relative Strength Index (RSI) must simultaneously register an extreme reading

in the same direction. Only when both agree does the EA position for a

reversion toward the mean — the Bollinger midline — which serves as its

logical, pre-defined profit target.





Just as important is when the EA refuses to trade. A market-regime filter

based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) governs participation. Fading a

powerful directional move is precisely how undisciplined systems accumulate

catastrophic losses; ATX Meridian Drift addresses this at the root. When ADX

signals that a strong trend is underway, the EA stands aside entirely. It

engages only when the market's character genuinely favours reversion.





Every position opens with a fixed, pre-defined stop loss. There is no

averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands

or falls on its own merit.





THE ATX RISK ENGINE





Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk

core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:





- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account

grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a

drawdown.

- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are

never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.

- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the

account cannot safely support.

- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution

across broker types.

- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a weekend gap or news spike blows

past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage.

- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown

that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on

our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free

while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward

history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not

abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and

markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.





Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick

data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over

the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the

result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient

one.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





- Symbol: EUR/USD

- Timeframe: M15

- Account: Hedging or netting

- Execution: Low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended

- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.





IMPORTANT





This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past

behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is

an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money

printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.





No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.