ATX Meridian Drift

ATX Meridian Drift — Mean-Reversion Expert Advisor for EUR/USD (M15)

OVERVIEW

ATX Meridian Drift is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor engineered for the
EUR/USD pair on the M15 timeframe. It is built on a single, disciplined
premise: in the absence of a dominant trend, price tends to oscillate around
its statistical mean, and structured entries at the extremes of that
oscillation — rigorously filtered to exclude trending conditions — offer a
rules-based way to participate in that behaviour.

This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.

HOW IT TRADES

The EA continuously monitors EUR/USD for moments of statistical
over-extension. A valid setup requires two independent conditions to align:
price must reach the outer edge of a Bollinger Band envelope, and the
Relative Strength Index (RSI) must simultaneously register an extreme reading
in the same direction. Only when both agree does the EA position for a
reversion toward the mean — the Bollinger midline — which serves as its
logical, pre-defined profit target.

Just as important is when the EA refuses to trade. A market-regime filter
based on the Average Directional Index (ADX) governs participation. Fading a
powerful directional move is precisely how undisciplined systems accumulate
catastrophic losses; ATX Meridian Drift addresses this at the root. When ADX
signals that a strong trend is underway, the EA stands aside entirely. It
engages only when the market's character genuinely favours reversion.

Every position opens with a fixed, pre-defined stop loss. There is no
averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands
or falls on its own merit.

THE ATX RISK ENGINE

Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:

- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
  grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
  drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
  never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
  account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
  across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a weekend gap or news spike blows
  past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
  that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.

Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

- Symbol:     EUR/USD
- Timeframe:  M15
- Account:    Hedging or netting
- Execution:  Low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.

No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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