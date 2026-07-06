BridgeX : The Ultimate Two-Way Bridge Between TradingView and MetaTrader

BridgeX is a professional Chrome extension + MT5/MT4 utility that creates a seamless connection between TradingView and MetaTrader. Whether you want to send trades from TradingView to MT5 or stream your MT5 trades to TradingView — BridgeX does it all.

Two products. One powerful ecosystem.

BridgeX — TradingView to MT5 & MT4

Draw on TradingView • Execute in MT5/MT4 • One Click • Multi-Account

BridgeX lets you draw your Long or Short position on any TradingView chart, click one button, and your order executes instantly in your MT5 or MT4 terminal.

Works with most MT5/MT4 brokers

Supports multiple accounts simultaneously

Free Chrome Extension – no TradingView Pro required

MT5 & MT4 support

VPS ready – send trades from local TradingView to MT5 on any VPS



BridgeX Mirror — MT5 to TradingView Stream your MT5 trades to TradingView • Live alerts • Analytics dashboard BridgeX Mirror instantly pushes your MT5 trade data (Opens, Closes, Pending Orders, SL/TP updates) directly onto your TradingView screen as sleek, professional pop-up alerts. Live TradingView Alerts – Pop-ups with distinct sounds for Buys, Sells, and Closes

Close Trade Analytics – Instant alerts showing Pips gained/lost and Dollar Profit ($)

Advanced Analytics Dashboard – Win Rate, Profit Factor, Net P&L, Average Win/Loss, Best/Worst trade, Average Holding Time, and Per-Account breakdown

Smart Trade Merging – Combines MT5 open and close records into one unified trade history

Multi-Account & API Key Isolation – Generate unique API keys to filter specific accounts

Symbol Mapping – Automatically translates MT5 symbols (e.g., US500) to TradingView symbols (e.g., SPX500)

🛠️ How It Works (Same Method for Both Products) Step

1 Install the BridgeX Chrome Extension from the Chrome Web Store 2 Install the BridgeX MT5/MT4 utility from the MQL5 Market 3 Open the Dashboard → Settings → Generate your API Key 4 Copy the API Key and paste it into the MT5/MT4 utility input 5 Important: Allow WebRequest and add https://traderapi.duckdns.org as shown in the video tutorial







🎯 Who Is This For?

Manual Traders – Execute TradingView analysis instantly in MT5

Multi-Account Managers – Send one trade to multiple accounts with one click

Prop Firm Traders – Track MT5 challenge accounts and manage risk

Signal Providers – Share trades visually without exposing broker details

Algorithmic Traders – Monitor EAs without keeping MT5 in the foreground

🆓 3-Day Free Trial

Try BridgeX risk-free! We offer a 3-day free trial for 1 account — no payment required.

📥 Download Links

MT5 BridgeX Mirror MT5 to TV Utility : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184315

3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX EA : Download

3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX Mirror EA : Download



Support: For assistance with setup, webrequest configuration, or any questions — contact us anytime!



































































































