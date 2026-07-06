BridgeX : The Ultimate Two-Way Bridge Between TradingView and MetaTrader

BridgeX is a professional Chrome extension + MT5/MT4 utility that creates a seamless connection between TradingView and MetaTrader. Whether you want to send trades from TradingView to MT5 or stream your MT5 trades to TradingView — BridgeX does it all.
Two products. One powerful ecosystem.BridgeX — TradingView to MT5 & MT4
Draw on TradingView • Execute in MT5/MT4 • One Click • Multi-Account
BridgeX lets you draw your Long or Short position on any TradingView chart, click one button, and your order executes instantly in your MT5 or MT4 terminal.
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Works with most MT5/MT4 brokers
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Supports multiple accounts simultaneously
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Free Chrome Extension – no TradingView Pro required
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MT5 & MT4 support
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VPS ready – send trades from local TradingView to MT5 on any VPS
Stream your MT5 trades to TradingView • Live alerts • Analytics dashboard
BridgeX Mirror instantly pushes your MT5 trade data (Opens, Closes, Pending Orders, SL/TP updates) directly onto your TradingView screen as sleek, professional pop-up alerts.
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Live TradingView Alerts – Pop-ups with distinct sounds for Buys, Sells, and Closes
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Close Trade Analytics – Instant alerts showing Pips gained/lost and Dollar Profit ($)
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Advanced Analytics Dashboard – Win Rate, Profit Factor, Net P&L, Average Win/Loss, Best/Worst trade, Average Holding Time, and Per-Account breakdown
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Smart Trade Merging – Combines MT5 open and close records into one unified trade history
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Multi-Account & API Key Isolation – Generate unique API keys to filter specific accounts
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Symbol Mapping – Automatically translates MT5 symbols (e.g., US500) to TradingView symbols (e.g., SPX500)
🛠️ How It Works (Same Method for Both Products)
|Step
|1
|Install the BridgeX Chrome Extension from the Chrome Web Store
|2
|Install the BridgeX MT5/MT4 utility from the MQL5 Market
|3
|Open the Dashboard → Settings → Generate your API Key
|4
|Copy the API Key and paste it into the MT5/MT4 utility input
|5
|Important: Allow WebRequest and add https://traderapi.duckdns.org as shown in the video tutorial
🎯 Who Is This For?
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Manual Traders – Execute TradingView analysis instantly in MT5
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Multi-Account Managers – Send one trade to multiple accounts with one click
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Prop Firm Traders – Track MT5 challenge accounts and manage risk
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Signal Providers – Share trades visually without exposing broker details
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Algorithmic Traders – Monitor EAs without keeping MT5 in the foreground
🆓 3-Day Free Trial
Try BridgeX risk-free! We offer a 3-day free trial for 1 account — no payment required.
📥 Download Links
|Resource
|Link
|BridgeX Chrome Extension
|Download from Chrome Web Store
|BridgeX Mirror Chrome Extension
| Download from Chrome Web Store
|MT5 BridgeX TV to MT5 Utility
|: https://bridgex.trader-rentable.com/
|MT5 BridgeX Mirror MT5 to TV Utility
|: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184315
3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX EA : Download
3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX Mirror EA : Download
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Support: For assistance with setup, webrequest configuration, or any questions — contact us anytime!