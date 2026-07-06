BridgeX : The Ultimate Two-Way Bridge Between TradingView and MetaTrader
Other

BridgeX : The Ultimate Two-Way Bridge Between TradingView and MetaTrader

6 July 2026, 23:20
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
0
112

BridgeX is a professional Chrome extension + MT5/MT4 utility that creates a seamless connection between TradingView and MetaTrader. Whether you want to send trades from TradingView to MT5 or stream your MT5 trades to TradingView — BridgeX does it all.

Two products. One powerful ecosystem.

BridgeX — TradingView to MT5 & MT4

Draw on TradingView • Execute in MT5/MT4 • One Click • Multi-Account

BridgeX lets you draw your Long or Short position on any TradingView chart, click one button, and your order executes instantly in your MT5 or MT4 terminal.

  • Works with most MT5/MT4 brokers

  • Supports multiple accounts simultaneously

  • Free Chrome Extension – no TradingView Pro required

  • MT5 & MT4 support

  • VPS ready – send trades from local TradingView to MT5 on any VPS


BridgeX Mirror — MT5 to TradingView

Stream your MT5 trades to TradingView • Live alerts • Analytics dashboard

BridgeX Mirror instantly pushes your MT5 trade data (Opens, Closes, Pending Orders, SL/TP updates) directly onto your TradingView screen as sleek, professional pop-up alerts.

  • Live TradingView Alerts – Pop-ups with distinct sounds for Buys, Sells, and Closes

  • Close Trade Analytics – Instant alerts showing Pips gained/lost and Dollar Profit ($)

  • Advanced Analytics Dashboard – Win Rate, Profit Factor, Net P&L, Average Win/Loss, Best/Worst trade, Average Holding Time, and Per-Account breakdown

  • Smart Trade Merging – Combines MT5 open and close records into one unified trade history

  • Multi-Account & API Key Isolation – Generate unique API keys to filter specific accounts

  • Symbol Mapping – Automatically translates MT5 symbols (e.g., US500) to TradingView symbols (e.g., SPX500)


🛠️ How It Works (Same Method for Both Products)

Step
1 Install the BridgeX Chrome Extension from the Chrome Web Store
2 Install the BridgeX MT5/MT4 utility from the MQL5 Market
3 Open the Dashboard → Settings → Generate your API Key
4 Copy the API Key and paste it into the MT5/MT4 utility input
5 Important: Allow WebRequest and add  https://traderapi.duckdns.org  as shown in the video tutorial


🎯 Who Is This For?

  • Manual Traders – Execute TradingView analysis instantly in MT5

  • Multi-Account Managers – Send one trade to multiple accounts with one click

  • Prop Firm Traders – Track MT5 challenge accounts and manage risk

  • Signal Providers – Share trades visually without exposing broker details

  • Algorithmic Traders – Monitor EAs without keeping MT5 in the foreground

🆓 3-Day Free Trial

Try BridgeX risk-free! We offer a 3-day free trial for 1 account — no payment required.

📥 Download Links

Resource Link
BridgeX Chrome Extension Download from Chrome Web Store
BridgeX Mirror Chrome Extension   Download from Chrome Web Store
MT5 BridgeX TV to MT5 Utility  https://bridgex.trader-rentable.com/
MT5 BridgeX Mirror MT5 to TV Utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184315

3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX EA : Download
3 Days - Free Trial BridgeX Mirror EA : Download 

  • Support: For assistance with setup, webrequest configuration, or any questions — contact us anytime!


























#MT5 to TV - Tradingview to MT5